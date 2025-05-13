Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Predicted Lineup for La Liga Match
Real Madrid will take on Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabéu on Matchday 36 of La Liga on May 14. Los Merengues are sitting in the second spot in the table but have certainly said goodbye to their La Liga title hopes following their 4-3 defeat at the hands of Barcelona over the weekend.
Following the game, it has been confirmed that Carlo Ancelotti will depart the club at the end of the La Liga season as he is set to become Brazil's coach. However, before taking the reigns of the Seleção, the Italian will face ninth-placed Mallorca with a depleted squad at his disposal.
MORE: Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Appointed as Brazil Coach
Lucas Vasquez, Vini Jr., Aurélien Tchouaméni and Rodrygo are all unavailable for this clash, adding their name to the ever-growing Real Madrid players injury list. Here is the predicted Real Madrid starting lineup ahead of the Mallorca game.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Mallorca (4-3-3)
GK: Thibault Courtois - Their best option between the posts, the Belgian goalkeeper remains one of their most reliable players when he is fit.
RB: Federico Valverde - With Lucas Vasquez sidelined for weeks, Valverde is set to start at the right back position in the final three games.
CB: Raul Asencio - The 22-year-old is having a fantastic first season with Real Madrid and is now their most reliable option following the numerous injuries in Madrid's backline.
CB: Jesus Vallejo - Vallejo could start next to Asencio in the heart of Los Blancos' backline against Mallorca.
LB: Fran Garcia - The Spanish left-back is the only option left to Carlo Ancelotti in this position and will therefore likely start against Mallorca.
CDM: Dani Celballos - Since his return from injury, Ceballos has put in several good performances for Los Blancos and his set to start next to Luka Modric and Jude Bellingham in Madrid's midfield.
CM: Luka Modric - The Croatian wizard is still performing at a high level despite being 39 years old. His side will need him at his best to defeat Mallorca.
CM: Jude Bellingham - The England international should start against Los Bermellones in their penultimate La Liga home game.
RW: Arda Guler - The Turkish international has put in good performances in recent weeks and enjoyed Rodrygo's poor run of form to earn a starting spot against Barcelona, which he should keep in their next game.
LW: Brahim Diaz - With the combined absences of Rodrygo and Vini Jr., Diaz is set to start against Mallorca.
ST: Kylian Mbappé - The French superstar was certainly the best offensive player of his side against Barcelona scoring a hat-trick in the loss. He is now leading the Pichichi race, having scored 27 league goals.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Official Squad Announced For La Liga Match, With No Vinicius Jr.
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs Mallorca