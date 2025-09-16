Real Madrid vs Marseille: Confirmed Starting Lineup For Champions League Clash

The league phase of the 2025-26 Champions League gets underway, with Real Madrid welcoming French side Marseille to the Santiago Bernabeu. It will be the first UCL game under Xabi Alonso, as he looks to wrestle back the elite European trophy they lost last season.

The Spanish coach will be without center-back Antonio Rudiger, who could miss the majority of the league phase games with a muscle problem. Eder Militao partners with Dean Huijsen at center-back, with the young Spaniard set to miss the weekend's La Liga game due to suspension.

Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham are back in the squad after missing all four La Liga games to start the season. It's too soon for them to start, and they likely won't feature too much in the game, if at all.

Alonso makes just two changes from the team that beat Real Sociedad at the weekend. Trent Alexander-Arnold comes in at right-back for Dani Carvajal, and Rodrygo starts in place of Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid's Starting XI Against Marseille:

1. Courtois

12. Trent

3. Militao

24. Huisjen

18. Carreras

8. Valverde

15. Guler

14. Tchouaméni

30. Mastantuono

9. Mbappe

11. Rodrygo

