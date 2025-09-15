Rodrygo Discuses One Keyword to Describe Real Madrid Head Coach Rodrygo

The Champions League is back this week, with Real Madrid getting their campaign underway at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday against Marseille. The Spanish side lost their grip on the trophy last season, getting knocked out by Arsenal at the quarter-final stage.

Brazilian forward Rodrygo was linked with a move to the Gunners this summer, as well as Manchester City and other Premier League clubs. The 24-year-old stayed at the club, and his head coach, Xabi Alonso, was happy he did.

Xabi Alonso Helps a Lot in Training

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Speaking in an interview with UEFA (h/t Mundo Deportivo), Rodrygo spoke about his current head coach. Although they hadn't worked together for long, he had noticed one key skill that had helped significantly during training sessions.

We've only been working with him for a short time, but it's been long enough to see his intensity, to see how he approaches football every day, in training. He always actively participates and helps a lot.



I think intensity is the keyword to describe Xabi Alonso and his style of play, keeping possession, always attacking with intensity. Rodrygo

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Brazilian appears to be a quiet player on the field, as he does his talking through his performances. Rodrygo spoke about what he has learnt growing up around soccer at such a young age, and his respect for his teammates.

I believe that values ​​like humility, discipline, and respect for teammates and opponents are things I learned from a very young age and that I still carry with me today. I'm now 24 years old and I still respect those values, which I learned in my first training session, in my first match, and which are completely non-negotiable. My coaches and my family have always taught me that. Rodrygo

Rodrygo will look to help his team recapture the Champions League, a trophy he has won twice before. The Brazilian is a talented player who, despite not playing as much time as he would like, will be a crucial player in games for Xabi Alonso.

