Real Madrid vs Pachuca: Odds and Prediction

Real Madrid head to North Carolina to face Mexican side Pachuca. It's expected to be extremely humid on the pitch again, so it's another layer the team has to deal with.

Los Blancos managed a point in game 1 of Group H, drawing 1-1 with Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal. Young striker Gonzalo García opened the scoring, with Fede Valverde missing a late penalty that would have secured the three points.

The 2023-24 Liga MX champions lost their first group game against Austrian side RB Salzburg. The 2-1 loss means that Pachuca needs a result; otherwise, they will be out of the competition with one game remaining.

Real Madrid have already beaten Los Tuzos recently, winning 3-0 in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final. Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and a Vinicius Jr penalty earned Los Blancos the trophy. Every game is different, and the Spanish club is operating with different players and a new head coach.

Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).

Real Madrid vs Pachuca Odds

Moneyline:

Real Madrid: -290

Draw: +450

Pachuca: +750

Both teams to score:

Yes: -120

No: +105

Total goals:

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over: -330; Under: +160)

Pachuca 1.5 (Over: +300; Under: -525 )

Double chance:

Real Madrid or tie: -1400

Real Madrid or Pachuca: -700

Pachuca or tie: +235

Real Madrid vs Pachuca Prediction

Real Madrid appeared to be a team that was figuring things out under new head coach Xabi Alonso. There were some good moments, as well as some struggles in the defense, with two new signings starting their first games.

The team will be without Kylian Mbappe again as he recovers from an illness. It's a blow for Alonso, but goalscorer Gonzalo García should start again and play well. The opponents are easier on paper than Al-Hilal, but they are fighting for their tournament lives.

The heat will be another significant factor for both teams, with the temperature set to reach 93°F during the game. Alonso will need to use his bench wisely, with players coming off another draining match just four days ago.

Despite the weather, Real Madrid should have too much for the Mexican team. Three points will be a welcome return for Alonso and his team, setting them up for another important one against RB Salzburg.

