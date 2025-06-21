Real Madrid vs Pachuca: Predicted Lineup for Club World Cup Match

Real Madrid's 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign continues when they face Mexican side Pachuca on Sunday, and Xabi Alonso must decide what starting lineup will give him the best chance of getting his first win as coach.

Having only managed to draw 1-1 against Al Hilal in the opener, Real Madrid needs three points to ensure that there are no nasty surprises in this tournament. On paper, this should be their easiest match of the group stage.

New signings Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold were both chosen to start the match against Al Hilal, and there is every reason to think that Alonso will stick with the same personnel, given that plenty of players are still out injured.

Here is the predicted lineup for the match against Pachuca.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Pachuca (4-3-3)

IMAGO / CordonPress

GK: Thibaut Courtois - There is no doubt that Thibaut Courtois will be starting the game, with the club also getting closer to extending the Belgian's contract.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - His every move was forensically studied during the Al Hilal match, and Trent Alexander-Arnold will know that that will be the case again here.

CB: Raul Asencio - There is a chance that Antonio Rudiger is fit enough to play against Pachuca, but Raul Asencio is expected to hold his place as things currently stand.

CB: Dean Huijsen - The new defender's debut proved to be a much tougher affair than many had originally predicted, and he will have to get ready for a physical battle against Salomon Rondon.

LB: Fran Garcia - There were hopes that a new left-back would have arrived before this tournament, but a lack of movement and injuries mean that Fran Garcia should start again.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The Frenchman's focus became much more defensive against Al Hilal than he might have expected, but there should be more scope for him to get up the pitch in Charlotte, North Carolina.

CM: Jude Bellingham - The first match proved to be another frustrating one for Jude Bellingham, and fans will be hoping to see evidence of an upturn in form against Pachuca.

CM: Federico Valverde - Valverde is the man who could have given Real Madrid all three points with his late penalty, so he will be looking to make amends on Sunday.

RM: Rodrygo - Despite the fact that he is heavily linked with a summer departure, Alonso trusted Rodrygo to start against Al Hilal. He was later switched with Arda Guler, who is the other main contender for this role.

LM: Vinicius Jr. - There is no doubt that the recent travel with the Brazilian National Team impacted Vinicius Jr against Al Hilal, but he sould be starting again here.

ST: Gonzalo Garcia - With Kylian Mbappe now expected to miss the entirety of the group stage, Gonzalo Garcia looks like he will get the chance to build on that first goal against Al Hilal and stake a claim for a place in next season's squad.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Real Madrid Explore Alternative Left-Back Option With Álvaro Carreras Deal Stalling

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe Hospitalized, Undergoing Testing For Illness

Trent Alexander-Arnold Shares When He Started Learning Spanish For Real Madrid Move

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Backs Club World Cup Amid La Liga Criticism