Real Madrid vs Pachuca Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Real Madrid's FIFA Club World Cup campaign continues with a Matchday 2 clash against Mexican side Pachuca on Sunday.

Xabi Alonso's first match in charge of Real Madrid did not go exactly as he would have liked, with an impressive Al Hilal side earning a deserved 1-1 draw in Florida. Los Blancos had a wonderful chance to get all three points in their opening match, but Federico Valverde had an 88th-minute penalty saved.

With RB Salzburg having beaten Pachuca in the other fixture in Group H recently, Real Madrid will know that a victory is key if they are to have a chance of topping the group, which would be viewed as a minimum requirement.

Here is what happened on the one previous occasion that Real Madrid and Pachuca did battle. The game was in December 2024 in the final of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Date Result December 18, 2024 Real Madrid 3-0 Pachuca

Real Madrid Team News vs Pachuca

It looks almost certain that Real Madrid will have to make do without Kylian Mbappe again in this match, with the final group game against RB Salzburg also looking like a stretch. That means Gonzalo Garcia will almost certainly keep his place in the starting lineup, whilst new signings Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also expected to start again.

Xabi Alonso could see German defender Antonio Rudiger come back into the fray, but there are still some serious doubts over Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Eder Militao and Eduardo Camavinga.

Real Madrid vs Pachuca Date

Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Real Madrid vs Pachuca Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. local time (12:00 p.m. PST, 8:00 p.m. GMT)

How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Pachuca

United States: DAZN, TUDN.com, TNT USA.

Canada: DAZN, FIFA +.

United Kingdom: DAZN, FIFA +.

