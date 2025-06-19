Real Madrid managed a 1-1 draw in their first group game of the Club World Cup against Al-Hilal. They had to play without forward Kylian Mbappe, who was reportedly suffering from a fever.

However, the club website have reported that it's not just a fever, as Mbappe is suffering from acute gastroenteritis. The club said he had been hospitalized and will undergo further tests and treatment.

It's a blow for Los Blancos and Mbappe, who were hoping it would be a short-term illness. However, he could be suffering for three days, which could rule him out of Sunday's game against Mexican side Pachuca.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Taking into account the recovery time after the illness has passed, it would be touch and go if he would be ready to play against RB Salzburg on June 27, five days after the Pachuca game. With the match against Al-Hilal ending in a draw, the final game against the Australian team could be a must-win, depending on other results.

Young striker Gonzalo García took the place of Mbappe against Al-Hilal and scored the opening goal of the game. However, the 21-year-old lacks experience, and head coach Xabi Alonso would love to have Mbappe back for the final group game.

