Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Odds and Prediction
It's set to be an emotional occasion at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, as Real Madrid faces Real Sociedad. Carlo Ancelotti will take charge of his final game as Los Blancos' head coach, while players such as Luka Modric and Lucas Vázquez will play their final match at the stadium.
Real Madrid come into the game off the back of a 2-0 win against Sevilla, making it two wins from two since the devastating loss to Barcelona stopped any chance of Real winning the league. The other win came against Mallorca, a late winner from Jacobo Ramón giving them a 2-1 win.
Like Real Madrid, Real Sociedad have nothing to play for except earning a good result. Imanol Alguacil's team beat Girona 3-2 in the last game, ending a six-game run without a win. A stoppage-time winner from young winger Arkaitz Mariezkurrena gave Txuri-urdin the win.
Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Odds
Moneyline:
Real Madrid: -265
Draw: +390
Real Sociedad: +550
Both teams to score:
Yes: -155
No: +120
Total goals:
Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over: -200; Under: +195)
Real Sociedad 1.5 (Over: +230; Under: -370 )
Double chance:
Real Madrid or tie: -1000
Real Madrid or Real Sociedad: -600
Real Sociedad or tie: +200
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Prediction
Neither side has anything significant to play for in the league. Real Sociedad are currently 11th and can move one place up or down in the standings depending on results, while Real Madrid are guaranteed to finish second regardless. Los Blancos will be desperate to send Carlo Ancelotti on his way with a victory and a good performance. However, the Italian coach continues to have selection issues due to injuries.
Despite the lengthy injury list, the team won their last two games. Ancelotti has had to play two center-backs with no starts this season, but both have played well enough. It was helped in the previous match that they faced ten men for most of the game and nine for the second half. However, it took them a while to break down the nine men of Sevilla, which was a concern. They look weary in these final games, which is unsurprising given how the season has gone for Real.
Real welcome Vinicius Jr. back into the squad, but lost Jude Bellingham (suspended) and Endrick (Hamstring) for the final game. The visitors won their first game in seven last weekend but conceded two goals. They have conceded 12 goals in their previous seven games, over a quarter of what they have conceded all league season. With Mbappe and Vinicius up top, it's unlikely they will keep a clean sheet, and they would need a good performance not to concede more than one.
Despite their injuries, Real Madrid should send Ancelotti off with a win, with both teams likely scoring. The home team is used to end-of-season high-scoring games, especially against Sociedad.
Prediction: Real Madrid
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Arne Slot Sends Verbal Gift to Xabi Alonso Regarding Real Madrid Bound Trent Alexander-Arnold