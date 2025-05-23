Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid will end their La Liga season at home, hosting Real Sociedad on May 24 in what will be Luka Modric and Carlo Ancelotti's last game at the Santiago Bernabéu.
In their last outing, Los Blancos managed a 2-0 away victory against nine-man Sevilla thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham. The clash against Real Sociedad will be important for the team, as Real Madrid players will look to give a proper farewell to Luka Modric and Carlo Ancelotti.
La Real is sitting in the 11th spot in the league and have nothing left to play this season; in their last outing, they secured a narrow 3-2 home win against Girona thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Arkaitz Mariezkurrena, ending a two-game losing streak.
In the reverse La Liga fixture, Los Blancos took down Real Sociedad 2-0 thanks to two penalties from Vinícius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé. This season, it will be the fourth meeting between the two sides after facing in the Copa del Rey semi-final over two legs.
Here are the last five results between the two La Liga sides.
Date
Result
April 1, 2025 (Copa Del Rey)
Real Madrid 4-4 Real Sociedad
February 26, 2025 (Copa Del Rey)
Real Sociedad 0-1 Real Madrid
September 14, 2024 (La Liga)
Real Sociedad 0-2 Real Madrid
April 26, 2024 (La Liga)
Real Sociedad 0-1 Real Madrid
September 17, 2023 (La Liga)
Real Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad
Real Madrid Team News vs Real Sociedad
After many years filled with domestic and European successes, Luka Modric and Carlo Ancelotti officially announced their departure from the club. They will make their last appearance at the Santiago Bernabéu. Lucas Vázquez, who is also expected to leave this summer after the Club World Cup, should be featured in this game, though the club or the player still has not made an official announcement.
Additionally, Endrick recently added his name to Real Madrid's long injury list, while Raul Asencio could miss the last game of the season with a slight thigh injury. He returned to team training this week and could be involved against La Real. Furthermore, There is still doubt over Rodrygo's participation against Sociedad as he is overcoming an illness that sidelined him for the last two outings of his team.
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Date
Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Kick-Off Time
Time: 10:15 a.m. EST (7:15 a.m. PST, 4:15 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.
Canada: TSN2, TSN+.
United Kingdom: La Liga TV (via Premier Sports and Amazon Prime Video)
