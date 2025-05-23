Arne Slot Sends Verbal Gift to Xabi Alonso Regarding Real Madrid Bound Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to join Real Madrid this summer when his contract expires, possibly before the Club World Cup if a deal can be agreed upon. Although it has not been confirmed, Reds head coach Arne Slot seemed to confirm what everybody else believes.
Slot spoke to the media ahead of the final Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Sunday, with many questions surrounding Alexander-Arnold. One was regarding why the right-back was reportedly in the coach's office during pre-season.
When pressed further on the reason, Slot said that since TAA was leaving, it might come out anyway, so it could be a gift to the reported incoming Real Madrid coach, Xabi Alonso.
He’s going to leave anyway so why not, it might be the first gift I can give Xabi Alonso… I wasn't completely happy with every single minute he was on training ground.- Arne Slot
In my opinion, there were certain moments he could do more, to put it mildly. I told him he's a much better defender than people think, but you don't show it all the time.
Trent will celebrate winning the Premier League with the club before he departs, with a parade planned for Monday in Liverpool. It's his second league winner's medal, while he leaves a Champions League winner and six other trophies.
Slot revealed he was still unsure if the England international would feature on Sunday at Anfield. Despite his services for the team, he was met with jeers from sections of the crowd in the game after his announcement that he would be leaving his boyhood club. Maybe Slot thinks it's best to stay on the bench so that does not happen again.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Tributes Pour in from Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham & More After Luka Modric Announcement
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Athletic Club Called Out Over Barcelona Snub Amid Real Madrid-Nico Williams Rumor
Real Madrid Star Set to Miss Final Game Under Carlo Ancelotti, Possibly Club World Cup