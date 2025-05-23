Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Official Squad Announced for La Liga Match as Vinicius Jr Returns
Real Madrid face Real Sociedad on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu, the final La Liga game of the 2024-25 season. It's also the final game under Carlo Ancelotti, with the fans set to give him a warm reception before and after.
The Italian head coach has announced his final Los Blancos squad of his second tenure at the club. Due to the long list of injuries that have been growing for the last several weeks, plenty of youth players will be sitting on the bench.
Endrick was the latest new injury reported; the young Brazilian picked up a hamstring injury in the previous game, which could rule him out of the Club World Cup. Rodrygo is also not ready to return, but Vinícius Jr is back on the squad.
Jude Bellingham is also out after receiving his fifth yellow card against Sevilla, meaning a one-game suspension.
Real Madrid Squad for Real Sociedad Game:
Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, and Fran González.
Defenders: Lucas Vázquez, Vallejo, Fran García, Asencio, Youssef, and Jacobo.
Midfielders: Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler, Ceballos, and Chema.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Mbappé, Brahim, and Gonzalo.
