What Will Happen if a Real Madrid Player Receives a Fifth Yellow Card Against Real Sociedad?
The final La Liga games of the 2024-25 season take place this weekend, with Real Madrid taking on Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu. It is the final game under Carlo Ancelotti and the last game at the home stadium for several players who will depart.
Heading into the game, three Los Blancos players are on four yellow cards, one away from a one-match suspension. Lucas Vazquez, Dani Ceballos, and Federico Valverde are the names at risk (Per Transfermarkt). However, will the suspension carry over with no more La Liga games until next season?
The answer is no. If either of the above players receives their fifth yellow card, they can still play in the first game of the 2025-26 season. It's a rule that was changed in 2019 and different from some top European leagues. If a player picks up a red card, either a straight or two yellow cards, they will be suspended for games next season.
Good news for all three players, and Xabi Alonso, who knows, even if they pick up a yellow card, Ceballos and Valverde will be available. Vazquez is set to leave the club, but if he stays in La Liga with another team, he will be available even with a caution against Real Sociedad.
It was a situation that midfielder Jude Bellingham had not found himself in, with the Englishman receiving his fifth yellow card against Sevilla in the previous game. That means Ancelotti is without him for his final game. However, he will be there on the field after the game to wish him a happy farewell.
Incoming head coach Alonso will hope that no Real Madrid player is silly enough to receive a red card, meaning he would be without their services for his first league game in charge.
