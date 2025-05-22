Tributes Pour in from Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham & More After Luka Modric Announcement
The emotional end to the season for Real Madrid fans continued on Thursday as Luka Modric announced that he is set to leave the club.
The Croatian midfielder has been central to much of the club's success since his arrival from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, but Saturday will see him play his final game at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for Real Madrid.
Whilst he will represent Real Madrid at the Club World Cup this summer, his time playing for the club in Spain is over, and he made the announcement with a long and emotional message to the fans.
Now, many tributes have come in from Real Madrid players, past and present, showing just how much they respect and admire Modric. We've listed some of the best ones below, from individuals like Zinedine Zidane, Vinicius Jr., Arda Guler, Cristiano Ronaldo and more.
How difficult to say goodbye, Luka... I spent years sharing a dressing room with a legend. Your history in Madrid is incomparable: 13 seasons, 28 titles, and all written with elegance, talent and a humility that taught me more than a thousand words. Thank you for every advice, for your way of playing and also for your way of being. Your football was art. Your treatment with me, a gift. I learned by observing your passes with the outside (A LA LUKA MODRIC) but above all I learned from your daily generosity. I'm going to miss you. Thank you for everything, Master. I love you very much.- Vinicius Jr.
Thanks for everything, Luka! It's been an honor to share so many moments with you at the club. Wishing you success in whatever comes next.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Papa, today is a very sad day for me and Madridistas, knowing that soon we will no longer have you on the pitch, with the #10. It's hard to put into words how much you mean to me since joining this club. I learned from you on and off the field. Your class, leadership and grit marked me forever. Thank you for every step, advice and help. It was a dream to share all these years by your side. Enjoy this new stage, LEGEND! I love you.- Rodrygo Goes
The only thing outweighing my sadness right now is the gratitude I feel for having had the honour of being your teammate. So many great memories on and off the pitch that I will treasure forever. Your magic was never a surprise and there’s nothing I can say that hasn’t already been said about your incredible achievements but your humility, openness and the time you took for every single person in any circumstance has blown me away, you’re a constant reminder of everything that is beautiful about football.- Jude Bellingham
Brate, from the bottom of my heart thank you for every pass (whether it was with the inside or outside), every dribble, every nutmeg and every shot but more meaningful to me every chat, every hug, every dinner and every piece of wisdom and advice that you gave. Good luck with whatever comes next for you and your family. Te quiero muchisimo! Te voy a extrañar! Madridistas, let’s break the roof off the Bernabeu with the tributes on Saturday for our Captain!
Arriving at Real Madrid and being able to play by your side was a great honor for me! Thank you for everything LEGEND!- Endrick
After taking over Real Madrid, I realized how the '10' became a completely ordinary jersey. However, it must be worn by a special player, a model of excellence that everyone looks up to, the player everyone wants to become. I stood in front of the dressing room and asked the players who they thought should wear it. It will belong to a player who almost never makes a mistake on the pitch and who you look to when the key games get difficult, the one you all look for, the one you all want to pass the ball to. When I finished, everyone was looking at Luka Modrić.- Zinedine Zidane
Luka abi, everything you did in this jersey wrote a story that inspires the dreams of everyone who loves football. You are a living legend. It was an honor to play alongside you and learn from you. Getting your advice about the game and life, witnessing your passion, ambition, and character was truly incredible. Good luck to you and your beautiful family for what’s next. I love you and I’ll miss being with you on the pitch. Following in your footsteps is a responsibility I’ll carry with pride and honor. Thank you for everything big brate- Arda Guler
