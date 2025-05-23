Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Predicted Lineup for La Liga Clash
Real Madrid will face Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabéu to end their La Liga season on May 24 as Luka Modric and Carlo Ancelotti will make their last league appearance for the club.
Ahead of his final game as Real Madrid's head coach, Ancelotti has seen Endrick add his name to the long injury list for Los Blancos as the Brazilian wonderkid is set to be sidelined for approximately two months. It should give plenty of chances to the young academy players who have showcased some of their abilities in recent outings.
Ahead of this game, Rodrygo and Raul Asencio, who missed Madrid's last outings, could return to action, while Vini Jr. is set to miss the final league game of the season through injury.
Here is the predicted lineup for Carlo Ancelotti's final La Liga game as Real Madrid head coach.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad (4-3-3)
GK: Thibault Courtois - The Belgian goalkeeper is in great form at the moment; he will look to end the season on a high note in front of his fans for Ancelotti's last game in charge.
RB: Lucas Vasquez - It is not official yet, but it is certainly Lucas Vasquez's last game with Real Madrid. His coach will certainly give him a special moment with the fans, whether that's coming on or off as a substitute.
CB: Jesus Vallejo - With the many injuries Real Madrid's backline suffered, Jesus Vallejo has stepped up to the plate and put in top performances; he should start their next game against La Real. However, with Raul Asencio returning to team training this week, there is a chance that the 22-year-old will start when he is deemed fit enough by the coaching staff.
CB: Jacobo Ramón - The La Fabrica player has been good since earning a spot in Madrid's starting lineup. He scored the game-winner against Mallorca and should partner Jesus Vallejo in the backline tomorrow.
LB: Fran Garcia - Garcia is the only remaining left-back in the Los Blancos squad; he should, therefore, start their next game. His future at the club is also unknown, as is the expected arrival of a left-back.
CDM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The Frenchman was one of Madrid's most reliable players this season, whether he was aligned in the center-back position or his usual midfield spot.
CM: Luka Modric - The Croatian wizard will make his final appearance at the Santiago Bernabéu against Real Sociedad this Saturday. He should receive numerous mentions throughout the day, ending with a standing ovation from his fans when he leaves the pitch for the last time in the league.
CM: Federico Valverde - The Uruguay international should start this game in midfield, with Jude Bellimggam missing the game through suspension.
RW: Arda Guler - Though Rodrygo made his return to training, he likely won't start against La Real. Meanwhile, Guler has performed several good performances recently, earning him a starting berth for the last game of the season in La Liga.
LW: Brahim Diaz - With Vini Jr. and Endrick injured, Brahim Diaz is the obvious choice to start on the left wing.
ST: Kylian Mbappé - The French superstar will complete his first La Liga season with Real Madrid. However, it will not end with the league title; the striker will aim to secure the Pichichi trophy for himself over Lewandowski, who sits four goals behind the France international.
