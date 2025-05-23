Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
It is set to be an emotional Saturday for Carlo Ancelotti as he takes charge of his final Real Madrid game. Los Blancos will face Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu and the stadium's final match for a few players, including Luka Modric.
The Italian coach will take charge of the Brazil national team when he departs, and he will love to go with a La Liga win. However, he will have another struggle picking a starting lineup with so many injuries.
Ancelotti addressed the media ahead of the Real Sociedad game and read on to know what he had to say (via Real Madrid).
It's inevitable to think that these are special days. It's my last game, and there's always a lot of emotion when a career ends, but I'm not sad at all. A very important era is coming to an end. I've tried to do everything possible for this club, and we've achieved that.- Carlo Ancelotti
Q: His gratitude
Ancelotti: I want to thank everyone who has worked with me for my time here, my players, my president, my board of directors... We've had a great time and I've felt a lot of affection. I've had the opportunity to coach some spectacular players. Everything has gone well.
Q: On agreement with the club
Ancelotti: This period, which has been quite long, is coming to an end, and it's coming to a good end. There's total agreement with the club. I've never had a disagreement with my president, and I wasn't going to have one on the last day. Now I'm starting a new era with the same enthusiasm and desire as when I arrived here. It's been a successful period; we've won a lot. I also consider it a success to have endured more than 700 press conferences with you (laughs); it's another achievement. We've also had a good time, but it hasn't been easy, and your questions haven't always been pleasant.
Q: On his farewell at the Santiago Bernabéu
Ancelotti: It's going to be as it should be, very beautiful. These are days filled with many emotions. We've been able to create a good working environment thanks to the efforts of everyone who works here. The cooks, those who cleaned my room... A long season is coming to an end, and four years here is a long time. We've all had a good time.
Q: His emotions at the farewell
Ancelotti: I get emotional very quickly, like my father and grandfather did. I have no problem if I feel like crying; I don't hide it. It's going to be a beautiful day, and I'm sharing it with Modrić , who has been a tremendous support during this time. He's a fantastic player and a legend. Saying goodbye with him is a wonderful thing.
Q: Are you proud of receiving such a tribute?
Ancelotti: The pride is in coaching this club, winning titles, and making history. That was the initial goal when I joined in 2013. After having been able to achieve it, there was no other way to say goodbye than with all the love I have for my club and the love the club has for me.
Q: His best night at the Bernabéu
Ancelotti: Many. It’s hard to pick just one game. I think everyone’s memories are the comebacks against PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City. It was something I still can’t explain. I’ll stick with those, and then with all the titles and finals we’ve won.
Q: On sis next stop in Brazil
Ancelotti: It's a very nice feeling. I was really excited, and I had the opportunity to not betray Real Madrid to another club and to join the national team with the longest history in football. The five-time champion. It's a great challenge, and I love this opportunity to prepare for a World Cup with Brazil. These are very exciting days.
Q: How do you want to be remembered?
Ancelotti: As a good coach. But time will tell. I still feel a lot of affection, and that makes me very content and happy.
Q: On a return to Real Madrid
Ancelotti: You're asking me about things I don't know. My relationship with Madrid will be forever. I have no desire to coach any other club after Real Madrid. In the immediate future, I want to do well with the Brazilian national team.
Q: Is it more complicated to be a good coach or a good spokesperson?
Ancelotti: Neither one nor the other. This is a demanding club; it has to be because it has a history that doesn't allow it to do things any other way, and demanding things here are fundamental to success. But it's not complicated to manage a locker room or a club like Real Madrid . You have all the necessary tools to succeed: organization, quality, and a club—which is a football club, not a company—that is very well managed by a great president.
Q: How has your approach to football changed?
Ancelotti: Football has changed over the last 10 to 20 years. I won my first Champions League in 2003 and my last one in 2024. If I hadn't been able to keep up with the changes in football, I wouldn't have won another European Cup after 21 years. Having a young, enthusiastic coaching staff eager to learn has allowed me to stay up to date. I'm a different coach now.”
Q: On Luka Modric
Ancelotti: The club has all the tools to be competitive next year with a new coach or new players. That's always the goal. Modrić has been an example for everyone. In modern football, there are many quality players. What makes him different is that he's able to combine quality with soul. That's what has allowed him to become a Real Madrid legend . Not everyone can combine both.
Q: Advice for Xabi Alonso
Ancelotti: I don't want to give advice, because everyone has their own idea of football. What I can tell you is that it's a blessing to be the manager of Real Madrid. I wish you the best and all the luck in the world. I think you have what it takes to coach this team. Enjoy it.
Q: Is there any decision you regret?
Ancelotti: No. I know I've made a lot of bad decisions, but I can't tell you which one has affected me the most. Nothing has kept me up at night so far.
Q: What kind of coach are you?
Ancelotti: My work can be judged, that's fine. But I'm a person who does the job of a coach. You can have a positive or negative opinion about my work, that's fine. But I prefer to be remembered as a good person.
Q: The end of a cycle
Ancelotti: Modrić is one of the last of a golden and fantastic generation. Carvajal is missing, but that cycle is ending. It's not that the club has to build a new generation, there are players who have been here for a long time like Camavinga, Rodrygo or Vinicius . Real Madrid fans don't have to worry, this is a club that always wants to be at the highest level. Modrić's career is coming to an end , mine is coming to an end , Kroos's, Casemiro's, Cristiano's, Benzema's, Sergio Ramos', Casillas's … But Real Madrid is still the best club in the world.
