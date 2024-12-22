Real Madrid vs Sevilla Results: Offense Shines As Los Blancos Beat Sevilla 4-2 To Move Second In La Liga
Real Madrid recorded an impressive and vital win over Sevilla in La Liga, moving them to second in the table ahead of Barcelona and one point behind Atletico Madrid.
The home team was in excellent form, recording a 4-2 win, and it could have been even more. The goals came from Kylian Mbappe, Federico Valverde, and Rodrygo in the first half and Brahim Diaz in the second half. Defensively, there were questions, but Mbappe and the offense were in terrific form to close out the year.
Real Madrid Put On A First-Half Show
If the Real Madrid fans felt sleepy after a slow start, forward Kylian Mbappe woke them up with an unbelievable strike to open the scoring. From around 20 yards out, the Frenchman took two touches, and the third was an insulating shot into the net after 10 minutes.
Mbappe could have made it two seven minutes later, but a low cross from Lucas Vazquez was guided over the bar from Mbappe when he should have done better.
The home team dominated the game's early stages, and a second goal soon followed, with the Madrid players participating in a goal-of-the-season competition. This time, a short corner was worked outside the box for Federico Valverde to lash one into the back of the net, a little further than Mbappe's goal.
Real Madrid continued to push on the accelerator, with the third goal coming in the 34th minute. Rodrygo finished a beautiful flowing move into the top corner after a Vazquez cut-back from the right side found the Brazilian just inside the penalty area.
Los Blancos switched off after the restart, with Sevilla pulling one back thanks to a header from Isaac Romero. It was sloppy from Madrid, who were caught cold after the third goal.
Lucas Vazquez and Dani Ceballos had chances to make it four before halftime, but the goalkeeper saved the first chance, and the defender blocked the second.
Real Madrid continued where they left off in the second half, scoring a goal within eight minutes. This time, Mbappe played provider for Brahim Diaz, who made it 4-1 with a neat finish inside the area.
Rodrygo and Mbappe had chances to make it five before Madrid started to make substitutions with 20 minutes remaining. Arda Guler and Luka Modric came on for Rodrygo and Dani Ceballos.
The home team continued to create chances, looking for that fifth goal, but Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made some good second-half saves, one of which was a great save from a shot that deflected off Antonio Rudiger.
Sevilla pulled another goal back when Real Madrid was caught out in transition, with Dodi Lukebakio breaking onto a through ball to slot inside the near post.
Real Madrid steadied the ship and saw out the win, one that took them within one point of rivals Atletico Madrid. Aside from three points, the positive news is that Mbappe continues to look like his old self, arguably the best player on the field.
Recommended
Real Madrid vs Sevilla: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Real Madrid Transfer News: Nico Paz, Rafa Marin, Dani Ceballos & More -December 22, 2024
Barcelona And Brazil Legend Rivaldo Believes Vinicius Jr Was the Rightful Ballon d'Or Winner