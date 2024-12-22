Real Madrid Transfer News: Nico Paz, Rafa Marin, Dani Ceballos & More -December 22, 2024
Real Madrid has several former young players who couldn't break into the first team and are playing their trades elsewhere. Two of those players are being linked with a return to the club in the future.
Below are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Real Madrid is interested in bringing back former defender Rafa Marin from Napoli in January. Florentino Perez feels it would be a cut-price deal to solve the defensive problems until the summer. - SPORT
Manchester United is interested in signing former Real Madrid youngster Nico Paz. Paz is performing well in Italy with Como. When he signed with the Serie A team, Los Blancos installed a 50% sell-on clause in his contract so they could bring him back for a low price. - FC Inter News
Real Madrid will not make any new signings in January. After the recent positive results in La Liga and the Champions League, the hierarchy decided not to spend money on new arrivals and to wait until the summer. The return of players from injury has also helped with the decision - Relevo
Real Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo has not ruled out the possibility of returning former player Dani Ceballos to the club. Real Madrid recently spoke about the midfielder staying with the club after rumors of a transfer away. - Mundo Deportivo
