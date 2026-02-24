Transcript: Álvaro Arbeloa Discusses Mbappe and Vini Jr. Ahead Of Real Madrid vs Benfica

Real Madrid face Benfica in the second leg of the Champions League playoff. The game is at the Bernabeu, with Los Blancos holding a 1-0 lead after Vinicius Jr.'s goal in Lisbon.

The Real Madrid head coach was met with questions about his counterpart, Jose Mourinho, who will be sitting in the stands after his red card in the first leg. He was also asked about Benfica midfielder Gianluca Prestianni.

Alvaro Arbeloa was also asked for an update on Vinicius Jr.'s mentality and the physical state of Kylian Mbappe.

Arbeloa spoke to the media ahead of the Champions League playoff second leg against Benfica. Read on to know what he said (via RealMadrid.com).

“I expect a Real Madrid very similar to what we saw in Lisbon, that's what I want and what we are working towards. It's going to be a very special match, a great Champions night at the Bernabéu, knowing how important the fans are in these types of matches and the significance it always holds. We are focused on winning the match and advancing in the playoff.” Alvaro Arbeloa

Q: Statements from Laporta:

Arbeloa: “I will not comment on the words of candidate Laporta. For me, the biggest scandal remains that after three years of the Negreira case, the most serious in the history of Spanish football, it still has not been resolved.”

Q: Vini Jr.'s condition:

Arbeloa: “He is doing very well, very motivated for these types of matches. Since I arrived, he has been at a very high level; he is a game-changing player. Any coach would want to have a player like Vini Jr. on the field. We aim to make the most of him, ensuring he has opportunities on the field where he can showcase his full potential. He is a very important figure in the locker room, a leader. We need him to enjoy himself tomorrow and play a great match.”

“Vini Jr. has always shown great courage and character. Anyone in his situation—I don't know how they would react. He has always done so bravely, showing tremendous personality. That has always been his response, and it always will be because he is a fighter. Tomorrow he will come out to fight and play a great match, showing that he is one of the best players on the planet.”

Q: Mbappé's situation:

Arbeloa: “He is ready to play tomorrow, which is the most important thing. He has been preparing for several weeks, as everyone knows, and I want to highlight his commitment to his teammates, the team, the club, and the fans. It's crucial to recognize his great effort. He is trying to help us on the field; he is a game-changing player. Any defense facing him knows he can decide a match. He is ready for tomorrow, and we will definitely need him.”

“I don't think Mbappé's issue is scoring goals. On the field, one has to make decisions. If I had to highlight one quality, among many, it's that he is a very intelligent player and person. He knows very well where to position himself. There will be situations where spaces can open up in the area, and we need him and other players to capitalize on them. Just looking at his stats shows that he does it well.”

Q: On Prestianni:

Arbeloa: “We haven't talked, and my opinion remains the same as last week. We are facing a great opportunity to make a significant step forward in the fight against racism. UEFA has always been a strong advocate in the fight against racism, and now they have the opportunity not to leave it as just a slogan or a nice banner before matches. I hope they seize this opportunity.”

“We are very focused on tomorrow's match. We want to perform at a high level, present a great image, do things right on the field, and deliver a great performance to win the match. That is where we are putting all our energy and effort. The rest does not concern us. We are not the ones who have to make those kinds of decisions; that is up to UEFA.”

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Q: Mourinho's comments on Vini Jr.'s celebration:

Arbeloa: “I believe the same as I said last week.Vini Jr. scored a very beautiful goal, and nothing he does or has done on the field justifies an act of racism. That is the most important thing. Nothing justifies an act of racism.”

“Just as the team is focused on delivering a great match, so am I. Mourinho not being on the field is not the first time this has happened. He has always prepared his teams well to perform at a high level in his absence. He will surely adjust many things from the first leg, and we hope to see a great match, a great spectacle, and for Real Madrid to win.”

The Latest Real Madrid News

Journalist Totally Off the Mark with Reaction to UEFA Suspending Gianluca Prestianni

Real Madrid vs Benfica Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Real Madrid Player Close to Contract Agreement After Recent Internal Shift

Vincent Kompany Makes Superb Comments on Vinicius Jr Incident