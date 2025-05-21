Real Madrid Star Set to Miss Final Game Under Carlo Ancelotti, Possibly Club World Cup
When Real Madrid face Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, it will be the last time Carlo Ancelotti will be on the touchline for Los Blancos. A long list of injured players will not participate in the game, with one more added today.
Young forward Endrick has been ruled out of the game, with the club website announcing he has picked up a hamstring injury in his right leg. It has been said he picked it up during the second half of the Sevilla game.
It's a blow for the 18-year-old who had started the last two games due to the injury crisis in the forward positions. Journalist José Luis Sánchez has reported that he could miss up to two months, which would rule him out of the Club World Cup when Xabi Alonso takes over as head coach.
Ancelotti is set to be without Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo in the forward positions, and now Endrick. However, he is hoping Brahim Diaz is available again. Young forward Gonzalo García could also start after coming off the bench in the last two games, assisting Jude Bellingham for his goal against Sevilla.
Endrick has struggled for game time in his debut season, but he has managed more time on the field in recent games. His injury means Real Madrid have seen just two players from the first team squad not miss any time with injuries, Luka Modric and Arda Guler.
There will be a further update on his injury, telling Alonso if Endrick will miss the World Club Cup in the US.
