Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs Girona In La Liga
Real Madrid will host Girona at a La Liga showdown on Sunday, February 23. Los Blancos are second in the league table with 51 points from 24 matches.
They are level on points with league leaders Barcelona and one point ahead of third-placed Atletico Madrid. Given the league table situation, the clash against Catalan club Girona is crucial.
Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media ahead of the contest. Read on to know what he said (via Real Madrid).
Q: On the Girona game
Ancelotti: This game comes at a hugely important moment in the season. We gave a good account of ourselves against Manchester City and we want to see a repeat of that. We've reached a point where we can't afford to slip up. LaLiga is very tight and every game could be crucial in making the end of the campaign in a good position.
Q: On the team's recent poor league run
Ancelotti: We've had a bit of bad luck. In the last three games we've done pretty well. We were much better against Atlético than we were against Espanyol. The same goes for Osasuna, where we were close to winning it with 10 men. We have to keep it up. If you play well and show a good attitude, the results will reward you in the end.
Q: On facing Atletico Madrid in the Champions League
Ancelotti: It'll be difficult, as it always is against Atlético. It's a fantastic tie, it'll be entertaining and evenly balanced. The last two games have ended in draws, so that shows there is similar quality in both teams.
Q: On resting Fede Valverde
Ancelotti: It's not impossible. He's been playing because he's in good shape. The minute he has any issues or needs a rest, he'll be on the bench. I'm not ruling out giving him a rest tomorrow.
Q: On Jude Bellingham's suspension
Ancelotti: We have to respect the decision. That said, the club will appeal in an attempt to cut down on the number of games he'll miss. Someone else will play tomorrow. We've been capable of picking up good results without Bellingham and we can do that tomorrow as well.
Q: On whether he feels appreciated as the coach
Ancelotti: I feel highly appreciated by my club, my players and my fans. That's more than enough for me, I can't please everyone. Some will be happy with my work and others won't be. I want the club, the players and the fans to be pleased with what I'm doing.
Q: Whether he maintains that the La Liga is not corrupt
Ancelotti: I maintain my opinion and I want to see the cleanest competition possible.
Q: On Dani Ceballos' injury issues
Ancelotti: He's fine, he's not no problem. All the guys who played are fine. I'll assess who needs a rest today. I think having fresh legs will really help us in tomorrow's match. The squad is improving from a physical perspective and we're getting the centre-backs back in training. Alaba could be an option tomorrow after a long time out. I'll have to consider a few little things today
Q: On whether the Spanish teams are the favorites in the Champions League
Ancelotti: In general, a league as competitive as the one in Spain is difficult to find, especially this season. In Italy there are not many teams that are really fighting for the title and it's the same in England, only Liverpool has stood out. Here, there are three teams at a very high level. The winner will be decided in the last game.
Q: Can Raul Asencio stay grounded amid praise
Ancelotti: I haven't spoken to him about it. His attitude has not changed at all. Ever since he played for Castilla, then came up to the first team, his attitude has always been the same. He speaks little and is very focused on his work. Obviously we talk about him improving, but like we talk to all youngsters. We mainly discuss things on a technical level, that he has some weaknesses that he is gradually improving. The most outstanding point in this period has been his mental attitude and concentration levels, which have allowed him to deliver impressive performances against tough opposition.
Q: On Atletico Madrid's social media post
Ancelotti: I struggle to understand what a ‘tweet’ is to be honest… When we have more time you can explain it to me. I don’t look at these things.
