Real Madrid vs Girona: Official Squad Announced For La Liga Match
Real Madrid faces Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu, possibly looking to catch up with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, who are playing before its La Liga game.
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has announced his squad for the home game against the Blanquivermells, and only one key player is missing.
Jude Bellingham is out due to suspension and sent off against Osasuna for dissent. The Englishman will miss this game and the Real Betis one.
Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Lucas Vazquez all returned from injuries midweek, with Rudiger just starting the game. Vazquez could get the nod, with Fede Valverde rumored to be rested.
MORE: Real Madrid vs Girona: Predicted Lineup For La Liga Contest
Real Madrid Squad vs Girona:
Goalkeepers : Courtois, Lunin and Fran González.
Defenders : Alaba, Lucas V., Vallejo, Fran García, Rüdiger, Mendy and Asencio.
Midfielders : Camavinga, Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler and Ceballos.
Forwards : Vini Jr., Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick and Brahim.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Real Madrid vs Girona Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid vs Girona: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Andoni Iraola Responds To Real Madrid Rumors About Replacing Carlo Ancelotti
Diego Simeone Reacts To Another Madrid Derby In The Champions League
Real Madrid Cools Interest In Kimmich With New Bayern Munich Deal Close