Real Madrid vs Girona: Official Squad Announced For La Liga Match

Carlo Ancelotti announces the Real Madrid squad for the La Liga game against Girona.

Real Madrid faces Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu, possibly looking to catch up with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, who are playing before its La Liga game.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has announced his squad for the home game against the Blanquivermells, and only one key player is missing.

Jude Bellingham is out due to suspension and sent off against Osasuna for dissent. The Englishman will miss this game and the Real Betis one.

Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Lucas Vazquez all returned from injuries midweek, with Rudiger just starting the game. Vazquez could get the nod, with Fede Valverde rumored to be rested.

MORE: Real Madrid vs Girona: Predicted Lineup For La Liga Contest

Real Madrid Squad vs Girona:

Goalkeepers : Courtois, Lunin and Fran González.

Defenders : Alaba, Lucas V., Vallejo, Fran García, Rüdiger, Mendy and Asencio.

Midfielders : Camavinga, Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler and Ceballos.

Forwards : Vini Jr., Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick and Brahim.

