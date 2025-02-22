Real Madrid vs Girona: Predicted Lineup For La Liga Contest
Real Madrid take on Girona at the Bernabéu on Sunday, with the La Liga title race heating up and just one point separating the top three.
After Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid failed to take all three points in their respective games last week, Barcelona pounced with a 1-0 win against Rayo Vallecano on Monday. They leapfrogged the Madrid clubs to the top of the table, leading Real Madrid on goal difference.
A blistering performance against Manchester City on Wednesday meant Madrid safely secured passage into the Round of 16 of the Champions League. Meanwhile, Girona were not in action, having exited their first-ever Champions League in the group stage phase.
No new knocks were reported during the match against City, but all three of Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Lucas Vazquez were welcomed back to the matchday squad. Only Rudiger played the entire match, with Vazquez not entering the field and Alaba taking part in a small stoppage-time cameo.
However, after his dismissal for descent during the match against Osasuna last week, Jude Bellingham is suspended for the weekend despite the appeal by the club. Long-term injuries Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao remain unavailable for selection.
With the precarious situation at the top of the La Liga table, it's doubtful that Ancelotti will rest any players, but it's unknown if the three who returned to the squad during the week are fit to start.
Here is how Real Madrid could lineup this Sunday against Girona.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Girona (4-3-3)
GK: Thibaut Courtois - The ever-present Belgian will keep his place between the sticks.
RB: Federico Valverde - Lucas Vazquez didn't make it onto the pitch against Manchester City and still may not be a match-fit to start the game. Valverde, who has been impressive out of position, will retain the place if Vazquez still isn't deemed ready.
CB: Antonio Rudiger - The German returned to the starting XI against City and looked like he had never left.
CB: Raul Asencio - The young Spaniard continues to look settled on the big stage. Against Manchester City in the week, he assisted Mbappe with a beautiful long ball.
LB: Fran Garcia - Ancelotti's preferred left-back in La Liga, with Ferland Mendy used for the big games.
CM: Dani Ceballos - Ceballos was rested for the trip to Pamplona last week and is crucial for Madrid's midfield balance.
CM: Edouardo Camavinga - The French midfield was used as a substitute during the week. Tchouaméni has played a lot of football lately and could be rested.
CM: Brahim Diaz - The big question mark on the team sheet is who replaces the suspended Jude Bellingham. Brahim Diaz could be the player to play the role the Englishman has played this season.
RW: Rodrygo - The Brazilian has been outstanding of late. A crucial name on the Real Madrid team sheet.
ST: Kylian Mbappe - Fresh off the back of his outstanding Champions League hat-trick, Mbappe has already scored a staggering 14 goals in 2025 and will be looking to continue his form.
LW: Vinicius Jr. - Vini has not scored in La Liga since November but has shone in the Champions League. He has formed an unstoppable trio with Mbappe and Rodrygo.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Champions League Draw: Real Madrid Find Out Round of 16 Opponents
Real Madrid Cools Interest In Kimmich With New Bayern Munich Deal Close
Kevin De Bruyne Says Former Real Madrid Star Was Only Behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar