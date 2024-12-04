Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Following Real Madrid's 2-1 Defeat To Athletic Club in La Liga
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti told the media that "a draw would have been a fair result" following his team's 2-1 defeat to Athletic Club. The Italian believes the "fine details" cost Los Blancos the match.
After a lackluster first half, Alex Berenguer gave the home side the lead in the 53rd minute. Kylian Mbappe then missed a penalty before Jude Bellingham leveled the scoring.
However, a mistake by Federico Valverde allowed Gorka Guruzeta to break away and secure all three points for Athletic Club.
Here's the transcript of the key quotes from Ancelotti's post-match press conference, per the club, following Athletic Club vs Real Madrid.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about today's game against Athletic Club.
Carlo Ancelotti: It was a difficult game, it was close, very competitive and hard-fought. When we got the equaliser, we could have focused on controlling the game but fine details have cost us. We missed the penalty, but I can't be assessing the game on that basis because you might score, or not. Mbappe is upset, he's disappointed but we have to keep going.
It was an evenly matched game. Athletic are a very dangerous side at home. We competed well, fought hard and a draw would have been a fair result given how both teams performed. It was a solid defensive display from us in the first half, but we could have done a better job with the ball; we didn't create many chances. In the second half, we looked a bit better, and we had more opportunities. We're still in the mix, we could have got a more positive result tonight. We're going to keep working towards Saturday's game.
Q: He was then asked about Real Madrid's penalty takers following Kylian Mbappe's miss from the spot.
Carlo Ancelotti: Vinicius is usually the one who has been strong from the spot for us. We have three penalty takers: Vinicius, Mbappe and Bellingham.
Q: Ancelotti took a question about controlling the game against Athletic Club.
Carlo Ancelotti: Athletic took the lead, they played with increased intensity and created more chances. We drew the game with 78 minutes gone and could have focused on controlling the game.
Q: The Italian boss then answered a question about Federico Valverde.
Carlo Ancelotti: The fans are incredible. Valverde is down and disappointed, as is Kylian. He made a mistake but we shouldn't dwell on it. It's an error, they happen in football and we have to look ahead to the next match.
Q: He was then asked about Kylian Mbappe and taking penalties.
Carlo Ancelotti: We have to give him time to adapt. He's scored 10 goals already and he's doing all he can to improve.
It's part of football and the two of them have spoken. He took the responsibility and stepped up but it didn't go to plan, but that's football and these things happen.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about a possible foul on Rodrygo in the penalty area.
Carlo Ancelotti: I haven't seen it. It looked like they were reviewing offside and then the penalty. They called him over from VAR and the referee decided not to award a penalty.
Q: Finally, the head coach took a question about Real Madrid's recent form.
Carlo Ancelotti: It's odd to have lost five games in such a short space of time. We've improved on certain things in recent games but we're not as solid as we were last year. We have to work on that because it's crucial. The last two defeats have come at very tough away grounds. We'll start getting players back now and we'll improve, that's for sure.
