Former Real Madrid Star Calls Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Unbelievably Selfish'
Former Real Madrid star Rafael van der Vaart has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo was very selfish during his time at the club. Van der Vaart played a season alongside Ronaldo for Los Blancos. He has now said that if the team won and Ronaldo didn't get on the scoresheet, he was unhappy. On the other hand, it'd be fine for the Portugal captain if he bagged a brace and the team lost.
Van der Vaart, on talkSPORT's 'The LineUp' show, was asked whether Ronaldo played for himself. He denied that, claiming it was important for Ronaldo to find the back of the net, the same it was for yet another former Real Madrid star, Ruud van Nistelrooy. He said:
Ronaldo was so unbelievably selfish, if we won 6-0 and he did not score, he was not happy. When we lose but he scored twice, it'd be alright! It was just that he needs to score. It was the same with Ruud van Nistelrooy, I had so many chats with him and it was so interesting because he was always like 'I need my goals! I need my goals!- Rafael can der Vaart
Watch Rafael van der Vaart's bit on talkSPORT:
Van der Vaart and Ronaldo played at the Santiago Bernabeu together during the 2009-10 season. They shared the pitch 21 times as teammates during that period. Van der Vaart moved to Tottenham Hotspur in 2010-11 while Cristiano Ronaldo remained at Real Madrid until 2018 before joining Serie A giants Juventus.
Recommended
Giorgio Chiellini Points Out What Makes Real Madrid Icon Cristiano Ronaldo Better Than Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo Loses Out of $1 MillionIn Soccer Challenge Against Fan In MrBeast YouTube Video
Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Called Out By Former UFC Title Challenger For Boxing Fight