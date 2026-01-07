Transcript: Xabi Alonso Discusses Injuries Ahead Of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid

The first silverware of 2026 is up for grabs for Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup. To book a place in the final on January 11, they must beat Madrid rivals Atletico in the semi-final on January 8.

Speaking from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, where the tournament is being held, Los Blancos coach Xabi Alonso is expecting a tough game. The team will be without Kylian Mbappe, but the Spaniard discussed Carvajal's availability.

The team's injuries were brought up, with last year being tough because the full squad wasn't available. Alosno also touched on the importance of his being a chance for silverware.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Alonso spoke to the media ahead of the Spanish Super Cup semi-final between Atletico and Real Madrid. Read on to know what he said (via RealMadrid.com).

“It's a semi-final and we must be very well prepared mentally, compete, and pay attention to the details. Atlético is always a demanding opponent, but we have many reasons to play this match with a lot of energy and desire. It's the first title up for grabs this season, and that's why it's the most important.” Xabi Alonso

Q: What differences do you see between this Real Madrid and the one that faced Atlético in La Liga?

Alonso: “Things evolve and change throughout the season. There are players who were in that match, like Militão, who we won't have available. We're not using that match as a reference point, but there are things to analyze from that game that will be important for tomorrow.”

First title of the year up for grabs. pic.twitter.com/rljGweV3vr — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 6, 2026

Q: The Spanish Super Cup:

Alonso: “There are two things very clear: it’s the most important tournament because it’s the next one, but it’s fourth in order of what’s at stake during the season. If you ask the other three coaches, they might agree. It’s the one we have in the next four days, and it’s our absolute priority. We need to play a good match, and we’re approaching it with a lot of enthusiasm.”

Q: Regarding Mbappé's absence:

Alonso: "Decisions are made, and we hope to have him back as soon as possible. We've pushed it, but this match comes too soon. What's on our minds now is tomorrow's semifinal and winning it so we can play in the final on Sunday."

Q: The pressure:

Alonso: “The pressure from everyone is essential, and I demand during training and matches that everyone be committed to that moment when we don't have the ball. Both those up front and the defenders, that they be active, that the lines are close together… That commitment and that desire to play that moment and enjoy it will make us more competitive.”

Q: On Vini Jr.:

Alonso: “There’s a long season ahead and many important matches. Vini Jr. is going to be important. Tomorrow we need him at his best, connected with the team and enjoying himself because when he’s enjoying himself on the pitch he creates that spark. He’s fundamental for us and we have to find him. These are moments and we all have to stick together.”

Q: On Carvajal's availability:

Alonso: "He's better and if needed tomorrow he could play a bit. He's been injured for a while and we have to respect the process because there are still many matches left and we don't want to force anything. He's closer to being able to compete."

Q: On the midfield:

Alonso: “Everything is a process, both when we don't have the ball and how the forwards help make the ball arrive more difficult for the defender, and when we do have it and how cleanly it arrives from the defense to the forwards. The connection with the midfield is fundamental, and they are the ones who participate the most in everything. We have different profiles and qualities.”

IMAGO / Alterphotos

Q: On Injuries:

Alonso: “During a season, you can have anything. Perhaps in November and December, we had a lot of injuries, and we had to change a lot of things. We're in the fight to win everything, and we have a title in four days. If we beat Atlético, we're in the final.”

“We work every day so that when a player is struggling, we can help him. It’s a very demanding club, but we know what we represent, and defending this badge is a source of pride and a privilege. Every match is the most important. The players understand this, and we’re here to help.”

Q: What did you mean when you told the media to "relax" at the last press conference of 2025?

Alonso: "It didn't have any message or deeper meaning. Just that you should enjoy yourselves. I didn't want to tell you anything special. It was just something to close the press conference."

