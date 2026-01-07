Real Madrid Transfer News: Vinicius Jr. To Chelsea Update, Jacquet, Rudiger, & More

There have been plenty of reports about Premier League side Chelsea making a move for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the rumors.

The club also continues to look at the center-back market. There are new rumors around a young player in France, while club president Florentino Perez has stepped in regarding a long-term linked player.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Former Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza is being linked with a move to Real Madrid. The 26-year-old currently plays for Celta Vigo, but with his contract set to expire, he looks to be on the move. Liverpool have also been linked with the player, but the Spanish giants are monitoring the player and could make a move in the summer. - Defensa Central

Real Madrid have a growing interest in Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet. The Frenchman is one of the most highly rated players in Ligue 1 and is being chased by Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, and others. The 20-year-old is said to be very interested in a move to Madrid, and they could be preparing an offer of around $41 million (€35 million). Los Blancos clearly want another center-back, and the youngster could be the young player they bring in. - Fichajes

Despite rumors that Chelsea are ready to table a huge transfer bid for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr., that is reportedly not the case. It has been reported that Chelsea's interest in the Brazilian is wide of the mark. Vini Jr. is totally focused on Real Madrid and continuing contract discussions with the club. - Fabrizio Romano

🚨❌ Reports on Vinicius Jr and Chelsea are completely wide of mark. No talks, no bid, no negotiations.



Vini Jr remains completely focused on Real Madrid, contract situation to be assessed.



➕🎥 https://t.co/HC7rt2a3qb pic.twitter.com/RZIc1fOJwD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2026

It has been reported that Real Madrid are willing to listen to offers over $11.6 million (€10 million) for veteran center-back Antonio Rudiger. The German is out of contract in the summer, and his future at the club is uncertain. Rudiger is said to want to stay in Madrid, but due to his age, they may only offer a one-year contract. - Defensa Central

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is said to have stepped in to block a move for Liverpool center-back Ibrahima Konate. The club have been linked with a move for the Frenchman who is out of contract in the summer. However, Perez has vetoed a move, feeling he does not match the profile of the Madrid club. - Fichajes

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid To Take On Familiar Face As Copa Del Rey Round of 16 Opponent Revealed

Real Madrid Have Bigger Incentive To Win Spanish Super Cup In January

Real Madrid On Alert As Manchester City Reportedly Accelerate Interest In Defender

The Clause That Could Mean Lyon Pay Nothing For Endrick's Loan From Real Madrid

Double Boost For Real Madrid Ahead of Spanish Super Cup Semi-Final