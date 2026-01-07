Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

It's the first step in the chase for the first silverware of 2026 as Real Madrid take on Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final on January 8. A place in the final is at stake on January 11, where they could face either Barcelona or Athletic Club if they can get past their city rivals.

The two have faced each other already this season, and it's a game Los Blancos would want to forget. After going in at half-time at 2-2, Atletico scored three times to win 5-2. It was a result that put pressure on head coach Xabi Alonso, who has started the season unbeaten.

The two had different starts to 2026 when La Liga resumed. Real Madrid thumped Real Betis 5-1, while Atletico Madrid could only muster a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad. It means they are seven points behind Real and 11 behind Barcelona in the race for the title.

There is always a chance for Diego Simeone's team to get back in the race for La Liga. However, cup competitions seem the most likely route to silverware, so they are a dangerous team, especially for Real Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos have not won the trophy since 2014, and have not won it since it moved to a four-team tournament. The last time they met in a domestic cup competition was in the 2024 Copa del Rey Round of 16, which they won.

Real Madrid Team News

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso is pleased to have defenders Dani Carvajal and Dean Huijsen back from injury. It’s not known if either will start against Atletico, with the latter more likely. If Carvajal is not in the starting XI, Fede Valverde is likely to start at right-back again.

Kylian Mbappe is still out and has not traveled to Saudi Arabia. There was talk he could be involved in the final if Los Blancos progress, but the club are not waiting to risk him. Trent Alexander-Arnold has travelled, but it is said he will not feature in the potential two games.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Odds

Moneyline:

Atletico Madrid: +175

Draw: +240

Real Madrid: +135

Both teams to score:

Yes: -180

No: +140

Total goals:

Atletico Madrid: 1.5 (Over +115; Under: -170)

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -105; Under: -140)

Double chance:

Atletico Madrid or tie: -180

Real Madrid or tie: -240

Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid: -330

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Date

Date: Thursday, January 8, 2025

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. GMT (8:00 p.m. CET)

How To Watch & Live Stream Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid

United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.

Canada: TSN+.

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1

