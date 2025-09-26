Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in La Liga

The first big test for Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid is this weekend as they travel to the Metropolitano Stadium to face city rivals Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos are the only team in the league with a 100% record, while Real Madrid have won just two of their first six games, drawing three and losing one.

The Spaniard is looking forward to the challenge and is expecting a great atmosphere. Alonso also praised Atletico coach Diego Simeone.

Alonso spoke to the media ahead of the Madrid Derby in La Liga. Read on to know what he said (via Real Madrid).

On the one hand, there’s the preparation for the match, which always has the same approach. But then it’s a derby, which has a special atmosphere and excitement. It’s a very nice match. Tomorrow we’re expecting a great atmosphere, a powerful atmosphere, that will make us play with good energy and focus to win. Xabi Alonso

Q: Do you think you can equal the league record of 100 points?

Alonso: It's very complicated; every game is hard to win. We've only played six, and we've had a solid showing, but we've struggled to win some. We can't get complacent. We can't think that just by stepping onto the field and having the squad we have, you'll win. We have to work hard and prepare well, be consistent. The more we train ourselves to be active on any pitch, the more we'll win games. We can't let our guard down, because you can make a mistake.

Q: The atmosphere at the derby

Alonso: It's beautiful, the kind you enjoy playing. Derbies are always special. Even in the days leading up to it, you already notice the atmosphere in the city. When you know what's at stake, it motivates you even more and gives you the desire to do well, both as a team and individually.

Q: On Bellingham and Camavinga

Alonso: I said they could play against Levante and tomorrow too.

Q: His sensations

Alonso: It's different going to the Metropolitano with another club than going with Real Madrid , because of the healthy rivalry there. It's nice, I hope we can continue enjoying it. The standings don't mean much to you right now. We could increase the lead, but it's never easy to play at the Metropolitano. We're going to have a very demanding match.

Q: On Mastantuono

Alonso: He has a lot of good qualities. For his age, and having arrived just a month or so ago in a new country and league, and at a big club, the adaptation has been very good. I love his quality and personality, of course, but even more so how competitive he is. He has a lot of energy. Then, you have to organize him and he has to grasp concepts, but that competitive gene is fundamental in our team. I'm very happy they brought him in, and we're going to enjoy him for a long time. We have everyone ready; everyone has recovered well after the game in Valencia. But I can't give any clues.

Q: Are Vini Jr., Mbappé, and Mastantuono your preferred attacking trio?

Alonso: It doesn't change my answer from last week. We have options; they're all important. Those three have performed well, but those who didn't start are great players and are ready.

Q: On Bellingham:

Alonso: He's an attacking midfielder. He can play a part in both build-up and finishing. He has that great ability to cover a lot of ground. We have to be efficient to get to him with the greatest possible advantage and for him to be a game-changer. He's been training more and more and is playing more minutes. There are more positional or static players, but Jude isn't one of those.”

Q: Things to improve

Alonso: We're doing a lot of things well, and we need to keep improving them. The more flexible and unpredictable we are when we have the ball, the better. We have the ability to go beyond just one way of attacking. Without the ball, we've made progress, and we can't lose that.

Q: Players without experience in derbies

Alonso: If they didn't play, I'd be missing out on a lot of bullets, key elements. There's always a first time for everything, and we need everyone tomorrow. They need to get that feeling of what it's like on the pitch. The atmosphere is great before, during, and after. Some celebrate more, while others have a tough few days. That's the story of derbies.

Q: Sergio Busquets' retirement

Alonso: First, I want to congratulate him on his entire career. He's been a great teammate and we really enjoyed it together with the national team. As a midfield partner, he never confused me. He's a team player, generous, and intelligent in his decision-making. He wasn't the fastest, but he always made the right decisions, which is why he's had a brilliant career. We all speak very fondly about him. I hope he enjoys his final matches and rests; I'm sure he'll be back on the pitch.

Q: Koke's action against the Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper

Alonso: My opinion isn't relevant. These are past actions that have already been judged. I have nothing to say.

Q: Have you watched the recent derbies?

Alonso: No. Atlético has changed their squad quite a bit, so I've focused more on the games they've played this season. With the new players they have and those who have been here longer, they have a clear identity. They're evolving every year. They've made some smart changes, with very good players who have been able to come in. They'll be able to aspire to anything this season. It's going to be a demanding match, both tactically and physically. They're a team with a lot of energy that demands high-tempo play. We have to be ready.

Q: Vini Jr. at the Metropolitano

Alonso: We can't ignore everything that's happened; we have to focus on the game, on what happens on the field. Vini Jr. is key for us. He played a great game the other day. I liked a lot of things he did, and I like seeing him smile. For tomorrow, our preparation will be the same.

