Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream, & Odds

Following Tuesday’s excellent display against Levante, which resulted in a 4-1 away win for Real, they are back in action this weekend. They travel across the capital to take on Atletico Madrid in the derby on Saturday. As always, the match is greatly anticipated and viewed by many as an excellent test for the new-look Madrid side under the tutelage of Xabi Alonso.

The result in midweek helped maintain Real Madrid's perfect start to the season, with 6 wins from 6 games.

Goals from Vinicius Junior and summer signing Franco Mastantuono were complemented perfectly by a quick-fire double from Kylian Mbappé, who has seven league goals in six games so far this season.

Atletico come into the weekend's game off the back of a breathtaking 3-2 win against other cross-city opposition in Rayo Vallecano. Los Colchoneros required two goals inside the last ten minutes to seal the victory.

It has been a mixed start to the season for the Rojiblancos, and they currently sit 8th in the table with 9 points from 6 games, having initially not won any of their first three matches of the new campaign.

This weekend's game will be the first meeting between the two sides since the highly controversial Champions League knockout tie, which saw Real progress on penalties after Julian Alvarez missed a retaken penalty in the shootout.

In recent seasons however, the game has been closely fought - with the last three league encounters ending in 1-1 draws. Here’s a brief look at the last 5 league meetings between the two sides.

Date Result February 8, 2025 Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid September 29, 2024 Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid February 4, 2024 Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid September 24, 2023 Atletico Madrid 3-1 Real Madrid February 25, 2023 Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid

The last time Real beat Atletico in the league was a little over three years ago, with Federico Valverde scoring the decisive goal in a 2-1 win away from home on September 18, 2022.

Real Madrid Team News vs Atletico Madrid

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The headline news from the Real camp is that Trent Alexander-Arnold remains sidelined by the hamstring injury he sustained just a few minutes into Los Blancos' Champions League opener against Olympique de Marseille.

It is frustrating news for the ex-Liverpool defender, who only arrived at the Bernabeu this summer. The injury he sustained was expected to keep him out for between six and eight weeks, which means, at best, he still has around a month left on the sidelines. It is, of course, possible that he is targeting a return to action in time for El Clasico at the back end of October.

Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy, who are longer term absentees, remain sidelined for this game too.

Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga - who have both completed their return from injury layoffs over the past couple of weeks- may feature from the start this weekend, whilst young striker Endrick should be involved with the squad again after returning to the substitutes bench in recent weeks too.

Endrick and Jude Bellingham could both feature this weekend. | IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Odds

Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).

Moneyline:

Atletico: +200

Draw: +255

Real Madrid: +130

Both teams to score:

Yes: -180

No: +140

Total goals:

Atletico: 1.5 (Over:+120 ; Under:-175)

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over: -110 ; Under: -135)

Double chance:

Atletico or tie: -170

Atletico or Real Madrid: -340

Real Madrid or tie: -270

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Date

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Date

Time: 10:15 a.m. EST (07:15 a.m. PST, 3:15 p.m. BST, 4:15 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid

United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.

Canada: TSN2, TSN+.

United Kingdom: Premier Sports

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The Latest Real Madrid News, Transfer Rumours & More

Could Real Madrid Force the Hand of Atletico Madrid Regarding Diego Simeone's Future?

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic Matches In La Liga

Wayne Rooney Reveals Why People Think He Hates Cristiano Ronaldo

Head Coach Confesses He Watched Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen to Learn From

El Clasico: Date and Time Revealed for Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga Clash in October