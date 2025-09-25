Could Real Madrid Force the Hand of Atletico Madrid Regarding Diego Simeone's Future?

The first Madrid derby between Real and Atletico takes place on September 27, and it's a huge one for more than just bragging rights. Los Blancos enter the game with the only 100% record in La Liga, and a chance for Xabi Alonso to equal the best start to the season by a new Real Madrid head coach, with seven wins.

On the other side, Diego Simeone has had a torrid start to the season. Los Colchoneros sit mid-table with just two wins from six games, drawing three and losing one. They also lost their opening game in the Champions League to Liverpool. It means they sit nine points behind Real Madrid in this early stage of the season, and it's a worry for the club and Simeone.

Date Match Result August 17 Espanyol 2-1 Atletico Madrid August 23 Atletico Madrid 1-1 Elche August 30 Alaves 1-1 Atletico Madrid September 13 Atletico Madrid 2-0 Villarreal September 21 Mallorca 1-1 Atletico Madrid September 24 Atletico Madrid 3-2 Rayo Vallecano

Is Diego Simeone at Risk of Being Sacked with a Madrid Derby Loss?

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Diego Simeone has been the head coach of Atletico Madrid since 2011, having been a cult figure at the club during his two spells as a player. The Argentine helped the club regain title contention with the two big boys of Spain and delivered two titles, including one in his third season. He even managed to get them to two Champions League finals, but lost both times to their city rivals.

However, over the last couple of seasons, the red and white teams have slipped away from the two, with the gap growing. After their poor start to the season, could a Real Madrid win spell the end of Simeone's time with Atletico?

If they were to lose, they would be 12 points behind their rivals, and despite it being early in the season, that is a significant gap to overcome. The 55-year-old signed a new extension in 2023, which is set to expire in 2027. After over ten years with the club, it may be time for a change of direction, as life under Simeone has not progressed as it once did.

A Real Madrid win may not put the final nail in the coffin for the Artletico head coach. However, it could start the ball rolling if things don't pick up for Simeone.

