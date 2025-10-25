Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of El Clasico

It's the first El Clasico of the season, with Real Madrid and Barcelona set to have the world with eyes on one of the biggest matches in club football.

For Xabi Alonso, it will be his first as head coach, but he understands the importance of having played in several as a player. He spoke about the game and how he is looking forward to the test. The Spaniard was also asked about his starting lineup.

Alonso spoke to the media ahead of the first El Clasico of the season. Read on to know what he said (via Real Madrid).

“A Clásico is special, and it has been for many years. It's the first of the season and of this new project. We need and want the stadium to have that energy of big matches and special moments. We want it to drive us on and to vibrate so that we can then celebrate with our fans.” Xabi Alonso

Q: Last season’s Clásicos

Alonso: “It's a different time, our project is different and it's just getting started. We've analysed them. We want to build on our strengths and play well.”

Q: On how he feels on a personal level

Alonso: “I'm fully aware of the match we have ahead of us and how important it is. Our daily routine and approach remain unchanged. It's a special match, one we've marked in our calendars. I want us to win, for the fans to enjoy themselves and for everything to go well. We approach every match with the greatest importance, and this one has a special flavour. That's why it's the most important one right now.”

Q: Staring XI for the Clásico

Alonso: “It's in my head. We've got almost all the players back who couldn't play against Juventus, and tomorrow you'll see the starting XI. I'm working on the assumption that everyone in the squad could start. Then it'll depend on what we need tactically or in terms of morale. Everyone in the squad can play.”

Q: On Carreras

Alonso: “Everyone who goes onto the pitch can and must be decisive, both defensively and offensively. We expect the highest level of individual and collective performance in order to compete in a top-level match.”

Q: On Mbappé

Alonso: “I think he looks just as good and the players are just as motivated. We know what the match means and how much we want it. Everyone has recovered well after the Juve game. Raúl [Asencio] has recovered well too, and tomorrow is the day. We're working on how we can be more efficient and what he needs to do to make an impact and how he can be the most decisive player within the team. It's not just about goals, the quality of the team is improving and he's a key part of that. We're working on that.”

Q: How to spring the Barcelona offside trap

Alonso: “Situations can emerge due to the qualities of our players. Before offside, we have to do more things, small fundamental details that can make the difference in these matches.”

Q: On Lamine Yamal’s comments

Alonso: “I'm not going to get into that. There are lots of statements coming out of Barcelona and we can't assess them all. The important thing is the pitch and what happens on it, where we've come from, what lies ahead and how we play the game. That's what matters most and what we've been working on.”

“The most important thing is us: our quality and our strength. Then there are the small game plans about what we want, with and without the ball. We must stick together, control moments of pressure and the distances. That's what we're focusing on to be more consistent in our performance.”

Q: Madrid derby as a turning point

Alonso: “A few weeks have passed since the derby and we've been correcting things and improving. I think we're in good spirits, playing well and competing well. It's a good moment. I like to evaluate the process and in the 12 matches we've played, there's been improvement. There is room for improvement, but it's November and no trophies have been won yet. There is still a long way to go in the season, but right now we are only thinking about the Clásico.”

Q: Does he think his team is playing good football?

Alonso: “We're competing very well, but I think we can play even better. We're building a solid foundation to be reliable. We have to take the next step, but we're playing good football.”

Q: The forwards’ role

Alonso: “Now we play with a striker who has great movement and more precision in his movements. He's not a classic number nine. That's the quality we have, and we have to be flexible in choosing that approach. The team has to be prepared for that.”

