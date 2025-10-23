Former Player and Coach has Damning Verdict on the Consciences of Losing the El Clasico

It's the weekend that most soccer fans have been eyeing since the fixture list for La Liga was announced back in the summer. The first El Clasico of the season between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played on October 26 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos hold a two-point lead over their rivals, and avoiding a loss would keep them ahead at the top of the standings. It's very early in the season, so nothing will be decided in this game. However, it could psychologically dent a team's confidence if they were to lose.

That is what former coach and player Jorge Valdano believes. The 70-year-old spoke about the consequences of losing the game this weekend.

'The Loser Could be Psychologically Scarred' - Jorge Valdano

Jorge Valdano, a former Real Madrid player and coach, spoke about the upcoming El Clasico on Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (h/h Marca). He believes the loser could be scarred for a few weeks, before finding their feet once again.

"Whoever loses will be psychologically scarred, and two weeks later they'll find their balance again." Jorge Valdano

A loss for Xabi Alonso's team could affect them more than it would Barcelona. Last season, the two teams met four times, twice in La Liga and twice in the finals of the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. Those games worked out well for Los Blancos, who lost all four, which could affect their mindset ahead of this weekend's game.

Those losses were all under former coach Carlo Ancelotti, with Xabi Alonso now in charge. He is accustomed to playing in El Clásicos, but not as a head coach. He has also lost the only test of the season, according to the media, losing 5-2 to Atletico Madrid.

Both teams are coming off wins in the Champions League, and have shown they can be vulnerable in the league this season. Barcelona have lost and drawn one game in their first nine games. However, they will up their game for this match. The question is, can Xabi Alonso's defense deal with Barcelona's formidable attack?

He hopes to have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen back from injury. If not, the defense could be a make-shift one that could be a problem against the likes of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and others. One thing is for sure: it should be an excellent game for the neutral.

