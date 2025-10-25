A Week of Story Lines Has the El Clasico Spicier Than Ever and Ready to Explode

The first El Clasico of the season is nearly here, with both teams looking to take the early-season bragging rights. Real Madrid are two points ahead of rivals Barcelona in the standings, so a win would give them a slight advantage after 10 games.

The game does not need any extra spice, but this past week has seen some extra bits sprinkled in to make what should be a battle on the field.

The two do not like each other, but with the teams having players that also represent Spain, those players usually shy away from crossing the line with their words. However, young Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has done just that, stirring the pot ahead of the game.

While the cancellation of the proposed La Liga game in Miami between Villarreal and Barcelona has also sparked some heat, Real Madrid was said to be leading the effort to block it.

Lamine Yamal Fires Controversial Words Towards Real Madrid

Young forward Lamine Yamal appeared on the YouTube channel of the Kings League, a 5-a-side tournament big in Spain.

He was asked about Real Madrid being similar to a team in the Kings League ahead of the El Clasico, and instead of keeping it simple, he fired shots at the club.

“Yes, of course, they steal, they complain…” Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal did not hold back when talking about Real Madrid ahead of ElClásico 😅 pic.twitter.com/SrfEFFRsz6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 24, 2025

It is said to have caused a stir in the Real Madrid dressing room, with players unhappy with the teenager's comments. Other players such as Wojciech Szczęsny and Ronald Araújo have made positive comments about their opponents despite knowing it's an intense rivalry. Perhaps it shows that Yamal is still very immature, despite being one of the best players in the world.

It has been reported that Los Blancos captain Dani Carvajal will speak to Yamal after the game regarding the comments. Both Spanish internationals, he believes, his comments do not bode well for the harmony when players from both teams meet up for international duty.

There is also the decision to block the La Liga game in the United States between Villarreal and Barcelona. That has nothing to do with the players, but accusations from La Liga president Javier Tebas point the finger at Real Madrid as the driving force in that. Barcelona president Joan Laporta could well be upset with the decision, as it would have been a financial benefit to the club, already struggling.

All this means extra spice for the El Clasico, in what was already set to be a high-octane game. Millions of eyes will be watching, and the games don't usually disappoint. Could Lamine Yamal's comments come back to haunt him?

