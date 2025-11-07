Former Liverpool Player Questions Fans Over Trent Alexander-Arnold Reception

There have been plenty of Liverpool players who have made the move abroad, several to Spanish giants Real Madrid. There have been some hostile reactions to those moves, but none as heated as that of the English right-back.

The reaction to his entering the field in the 81st minute was there for all to see. Even when Trent touched the ball and left the field, people would jeer the homegrown television.

A former Liverpool player, Jermaine Pennant, has spoken about the reaction and looked back on Alexander-Arnold's decision to move to Real Madrid. He has questioned what the club would have won during Trent's time at the club.

It's Difficult to Refuse Real Madrid

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking in an interview with AS, Jermaine Pennant questioned the reaction of Liverpool fans. The former player labeled him a fantastic servant to the club during his time and even questioned whether the club would have the same success without him.

"Liverpool fans are incredibly passionate. Of course, they didn’t like seeing him go, but the flip side is that he gave everything to the club. He came up through the ranks, won two Premier League titles and a Champions League. Would they have had that success without him?" Jermaine Pennant

Pennant, who played for Liverpool for three seasons, believes it's hard for any player to turn down a move to Real Madrid, with opportunities like that very rare for players.

"He’s been a phenomenal player. But there comes a time when a player wants a new challenge, and the chance to play for Real Madrid isn’t something most players get—it’s almost impossible to turn down.” Jermaine Pennant

IMAGO / Contrast

The Englishman finished by understanding the frustration from the Liverpool fans, while also acknowledging that some of the fanbase were complimentary to Trent after his move and wished him the best.

"They feel like he abandoned the club, the city, and the supporters. I get why they’re upset. No one wants to see a star player leave, especially one who’s been there so long. But I also appreciate the fans who thanked him and wished him well in Madrid."

