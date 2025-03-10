Atlético Madrid vs Real Madrid: Combined Starting XI Ahead of Champions League Second Leg Clash
Real Madrid will travel to the Riyadh Metropolitano to face city rivals Atlético Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 on March 12.
Ancelotti's side holds a one-goal advantage ahead of the game following their 2-1 home victory thanks to goals from Rodrygo and Brahim.
Diego Simeone's side now sits third in the La Liga standings following their shock defeat to Getafe over the weekend, while Los Blancos are tied with Barcelona. Both sides have amazing players at each position, but which team's stars would feature most in a combined XI between the teams (based on current form and available players)?
Real Madrid & Atletico Madrid Combined XI
GK: Thibault Courtois - Courtois is simply the best keeper in the world, always decisive in clutch moments. He has been crucial in Madrid's successes over the years.
RB: Federico Valverde - Though it is not his natural position, Valverde delivered an incredible game in the first-leg at this position. He could play anywhere on the pitch and still play at an elite level.
CB: Antonio Rudiger - The German international has been Ancelotti's most reliable center-back since he signed for the club. He is always starting and is always important for his side.
CB: José Maria Gimenez - He has been an important player in Simeone's team for the last few years. His experience of big games like these gives him the edge to feature in this team.
LB: Ferland Mendy - Ferland Mendy is certainly one of the most underrated players in his position in the world. His pace and defensive ability make him one of Europe's best left-backs.
CM: Rodrigo De Paul - After playing a pivotal role in Argentina's World Cup triumph, De Paul became one of the best in his position in the world. He also became a staple of Simeone's team.
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni —Many forgot how good Tchouaméni is in his deep-lying midfielder role for Madrid following his many stints as a centre-back. He brings stability and balance to his team, and Madrid is better with him in his natural position.
RW: Rodrygo—When talking about Los Blancos' offensive firepower, he is often mentioned last, but the Brazilian is very important for Madrid, as he proved in the first leg with his beautiful goal.
LW: Vini Jr. - The Brazilian is simply the best player in the world in his position.
ST: Julian Alvarez - Alvarez has settled at Atlético perfectly following his move from Man City. He has already scored 17 goals this season and leveled the score in the first leg with an incredible strike.
ST: Kylian Mbappé - Mbappé has scored 18 league goals across 25 games this season. The French star is in superb form and is a constant threat to his opponents.
