Two Key Atletico Madrid Players At Risk Of Missing Real Madrid Clash
Atletico Madrid could be without two important players for the Champions League Round of 16 second-leg match against Real Madrid.
The two Madrid sides did battle at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu last week and it was Real Madrid that came out on top, winning 2-1 and assuming slight control over the all-La Liga tie.
Diego Simeone's side has a big job to do at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night, but as reported by SPORT (via Madrid Universal), Clement Lenglet and Rodrigo De Paul are both doubtful after suffering injuries at the weekend.
Atletico lost ground in the La Liga title race as they collapsed late on against Getafe and lost 2-1, while Real Madrid narrowly beat Real Valladolid 2-1 at home.
Simeone discussed the defender and midfielder in his press conference after the match.
They have different discomforts. We will see if they recover in time for Wednesday’s match. If not, hopefully, they will be available for Sunday.- Diego Simeone
Lenglet pulled up in the warmup before the Getafe match, which was a blow considering he has been good enough to take the place of Robin Le Normand in the team.
De Paul started against Getafe but came off at half-time with his injury, which removed a lot of the drive and industry in Atletico Madrid's midfield.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Women’s Day Message to Georgina Rodriguez
Brahim Diaz Wins Real Madrid Player of the Month for February
Full Match Highlights of Real Madrid's 2-1 La Liga Win Over Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr Scores Incredible Solo Goal Against Rayo Vallecano (Watch)