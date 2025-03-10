Thibaut Courtois' Former Lover Reveals She And Their Son Could Be Made Homeless
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has had a major part of his personal life revealed after his former lover claimed that she and their son could soon be made homeless.
The Belgian shot-stopper allegedly had a child with Elsa Izac whilst he was playing for Chelsea in the Premier League. The child is now seven years old and is called Enzo.
He was in a relationship at the time with somebody else and lived next door to Izac. She has spoken to The Sun and claimed that she and her son could soon lose their house in London, whilst Courtois is living in Madrid and earning around $310,000 per week.
She reportedly owes $81,000 in mortgage payments, and the ceilings of the property have become infested with mold.
Our house is falling apart. We simply can't continue to live like this. I'm scared the bank will repossess our home and worry whenever someone knocks on the door. I don't want to find us homeless suddenly. It is not acceptable for me to see Thibaut travelling on private jets, partying in yachts, then leaving his child here in this environment. Surely he can spare a bit more to look after his son?- Elsa Izac
Courtois is currently married to an Israeli model called Mishel Gerzig, and they had a daughter together last April. He also has two daughters with former partner Marta Dominguez, with whom he lived whilst having an affair with Izac.
It was reported by the Daily Star in 2019 that Courtois was refusing to acknowledge Enzo as his son, which is backed up by Izac's friend's comments that year.
Thibaut has never sent him a birthday or Christmas card; he never asks how Enzo is. She wants him to acknowledge Enzo is his son publicly.- Friend of Elsa Izac
It remains to be seen if Izac's public plea for financial help from Courtois changes his stance.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Women’s Day Message to Georgina Rodriguez
Brahim Diaz Wins Real Madrid Player of the Month for February
Full Match Highlights of Real Madrid's 2-1 La Liga Win Over Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr Scores Incredible Solo Goal Against Rayo Vallecano (Watch)