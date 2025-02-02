Barcelona Boss Hansi Flick Reveals Strange Reason For Not Watching Real Madrid’s Loss To Espanyol
Real Madrid's 1-0 La Liga loss to Espanyol on February 1 was a big boost to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid's title charges. Los Blancos suffered a shock defeat in the away game against the Catalan club.
Barca, meanwhile, won 1-0 against Deportivo Alaves in their most recent La Liga game on February 2. La Blaugrana is now third in the league table, four points behind leaders Real Madrid, with 45 points from 22 matches.
Hansi Flick has claimed that he didn't watch Los Merengues' loss to Espanyol as he was sleeping. Speaking to the media after the 1-0 home win against Alaves, Flick made the admission.
Flick said:
I was sleeping, you can ask my wife. The last few days have been stressful, and on Saturday, I didn’t watch the game between Espanyol and Real Madrid. Sometimes, it’s better to go to bed early. After the game against Atalanta, I only slept two or three hours. But last night, I slept much better, and I think it was a good decision. This morning, Dela (the goalkeeping coach) sent me some WhatsApp messages, and I thought that something positive had happened. We have to think about ourselves.- Hansi Flick
Flick also shared his take on the upcoming Madrid derby on February 8. The two Madrid giants, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, lock horns in a top-of-the-standings La Liga clash next Saturday. Speaking on the game, Flick said:
Atlético and Real are fantastic teams, but we have to look at ourselves and do our job. We are a few points behind and we have to put pressure on them. There were a lot of games yesterday and I did not watch them all and I repeat that it was the best decision for me. We have to look at what we can do better, I do not have to worry about the rivals.- Hansi Flick
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s La Liga Defeat Against Espanyol
Expert Referees Outraged By No Red Card Decision For Espanyol Player Against Real Madrid (Report)
Real Madrid Defender Antonio Rudiger Could Miss Champions League Playoff Against Manchester City
La Liga Chief Claims Real Madrid Did ‘Devastating Damage’ With European Super League Idea