La Liga Chief Claims Real Madrid Did ‘Devastating Damage’ With European Super League Idea

La Liga chief slams Real Madrid for Super League stance.

Apratim Banerjee

Real Madrid was one of the biggest advocates for the European Super League, which would see top clubs across the continent regularly compete against one another.

The tournament eventually didn't come to fruition. However, La Liga president Javier Tebas has now highlighted the damage Real Madrid's stance did.

He went on a rant aimed at Los Merengues and their president, Florentino Perez, not holding back his words.

Tebas faced the media earlier this week and said:

The first thing, let it be very clear who is behind it. Florentino Perez. You have to show your face. Second, it is not serious that we have three formats in three years. We can’t be talking about saving football, as Perez said, and do this. It is also very unserious to present a format that does not talk about governance. Or the television model. One day everything is free, another day it’s hybrid, another day I don’t know what it’s like. It looks like a circus.

He further added:

Teams can qualify from the national leagues, but of the 16 slots, 12 belong to the five major leagues. It seems a little elitist. If they always go to a competition that we assume will generate a lot of money, there will still be more gap in the national competitions. And the more economic gap, the less competitive it is and the more value it will lose.

He continued:

I’m sure it would do devastating damage. More than saving football, that mission to which Real Madrid came, seems to come to destroy it.

