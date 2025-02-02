Real Madrid Defender Antonio Rudiger Could Miss Champions League Playoff Against Manchester City
Real Madrid suffered a 1-0 defeat to 18th-place Espanyol in La Liga yesterday, thanks to an 85th-minute strike from Carlos Romero.
It wasn't the only blow for Los Blancos, who saw center-back Antonio Rudiger pick up a knee injury in the 15th minute of the game. Today, it was revealed the games that the German international could miss.
Real Madrid confirmed it was an injury to the femoral biceps of his right leg. COPE journalist Arancha Rodriguez reports he will be out for around 20 days.
It's a massive blow for head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who could be without Rudiger for both legs of the Champions League playoff against Manchester City. He will also miss the crucial La Liga game against rivals Atletico Madrid on February 8.
Games Antonio Rudiger Could Miss:
- Leganes ( Copa del Rey Quarter-Final)
- Atletico
- Manchester City (Champions League Playoff 1st Leg)
- Osasuna
- Manchester City (Champions League Playoff 2nd Leg)
David Alaba has returned from his long-term injury but has yet to start a game. Raul Asencio and Jesus Vallejo are the only available center-backs, while midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has also played in the position.
Antonio Rudiger's experience will be a miss for Ancelotti, but Madrid has already overcome difficult periods with injuries this season, and they will need to do it again.
