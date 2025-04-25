Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick Discusses Referees Amid Real Madrid Chaos
Real Madrid has been locked in a battle with the officials in Spanish football throughout the season, and the situation has spiked again in the lead-up to the Copa del Rey final.
Los Blancos and Barcelona are scheduled to compete in Seville on Saturday night, but the campaign by Real Madrid against referees actually led the official in charge of the final to break down in tears ahead of the match.
A press conference was given by Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea and Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes, the VAR for the final, where they explained that the smear pieces put together by Real Madrid TV about the officials before the match had led to their children being picked on in school. Real Madrid has since requested that the officials be changed, but the RFEF denied that wish.
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was asked about the ugly situation during his pre-match press conference and, via Football Espana, he did not take Real Madrid's side.
What should I say now…? For me, it is only sport, only a game, it’s only football. It’s our responsibility to protect the players, to protect everyone around the game. It’s not nice. Of course, maybe on the pitch, there is emotion, but after the match, it must be done.- Hansi Flick
Flick also suggested that Real Madrid had disrespected the officials and there is a situation for all involved to take care of.
The fans, everyone wants to see the players. Of course, we need the referees, but we have to take care of it. It’s not fair play, and not respectful. All the clubs, the coaches, but also the players. This is what we have to do.- Hansi Flick
It remains to be seen if Real Madrid is going to take any more drastic action ahead of the final, which could compromise the match altogether. MARCA reported that they had already cancelled open training, the press conferences and the club dinner on Friday.
