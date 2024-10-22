Vinicius Jr Beats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in Most Marketable Athletes’ List, Mbappe Also Makes The Cut
Real Madrid's attacking talisman Vinicius Junior has finished ahead of stalwarts like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2024's most marketable athletes list.
Kylian Mbappe has also finished in the top 10 of the list. Vinicius is the second most marketable athlete of the ongoing calendar year, as per SportsPro. The Brazilian winger is behind American gymnast Simone Biles, who leads the way.
NBA superstar LeBron James also makes the podium, with WNBA's Caitlin Clark finishing fourth. The iconic Lionel Messi is fifth on the list while Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade is sixth. Real Madrid's blockbuster summer recruitment Kylian Mbappe is seventh. American Rugby star Ilona Maher, the forever legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, and American swimmer Katie Ledecky conclude the top 10. Checkout the full list below:
Vinicius Junior is one of Real Madrid's main protagonists and has enjoyed an impressive 2024 so far. He has lifted the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League titles with Los Blancos this year and got on the scoresheet in this year's UCL final win against Borussia Dortmund (2-0). The Brazilian winger's star continues to rise and his latest position in the SportsPro list shows the stardom Vinicius has been able to create for himself.
Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, is one of the world's most notable footballers. He completed a free summer transfer from PSG and has already bagged eight goals in his first 12 appearances for Los Merengues. On or off the pitch, the French superstar is always capturing the headlines. He is a big brand in himself, hence, his inclusion in the top 10 of the SportsPro list isn't surprising.
The two Real Madrid superstars returned to action to host Borussia Dortmund in a UEFA Chamions League showdown today, where they came back to win 5-2.
