Carlo Ancelotti: Titles At Real Madrid 'Easier Than Anywhere Else' After Becoming Club's Most Successful Coach
Carlo Ancelotti believes it is easier to win trophies with Real Madrid than any other team after he became the most decorated coach in the club's history.
The Italian boss, who was tied with Miguel Munoz on 14 trophies, surpassed the legendary Spanish coach on Wednesday after winning the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in Qatar. It means that Ancelotti now has 15 trophies to his name at Los Blancos.
During his press conference following Real Madrid's 3-0 triumph over Mexico's Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final, Ancelotti, per the club, spoke about being the most successful Los Blancos coach of all time.
"It’s an honour. It’s the club every coach wants to be at because it’s the best in the world. Winning titles at Real Madrid is easier than winning them anywhere else. It’s a fantastic club, with a squad full of the best players in the world and wonderful fans. It’s never easy to win trophies but being here makes it easier."- Carlo Ancelotti
Across his two stints with Real Madrid, Ancelotti has won various trophies, including three UEFA Champions League titles and two La Liga titles. The 65-year-old, who also managed teams such as AC Milan and PSG, revealed his favorite cup wins with Los Blancos during his post-match presser.
"I couldn’t pick one trophy. It’s tough to choose, but La Décima was incredibly special for me and for Real Madrid. Since my return to the club, I’d go with the Champions League win in Paris, that was special too. If I had to choose, I’d say those two."- Carlo Ancelotti.
Ancelotti still has a chance to expand his trophy haul this campaign, as Real Madrid is still competing for La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.
