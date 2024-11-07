Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube Channel Is Breaking Records, But It's Just The Beginning For The Real Madrid Legend
Cristiano Ronaldo is still playing soccer at a high level at 39. However, the time will come when he will hang up his boots. An icon on and off the field, his brand is one of the biggest in the world, and he has now taken it to YouTube.
In July, the former Real Madrid forward started his YouTube Channel, UR Cristiano. The channel saw instant success, and he and his team are not slowing down, with more exciting things to come.
Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube Channel Sees Rapid Growth
After entering the YouTube world in July, Cristiano Ronaldo's channel saw quick growth, as expected. Within the first 90 minutes, UR Ronaldo saw a record-breaking 1 million subscribers; as of November 7, it had 66.3 million.
Ronaldo described it as a side hobby, which makes sense, as he is still a professional soccer player. However, alongside a team of talented people, it's only going to grow.
Two major operations help the global star create content. Dentsu Creative Network is responsible for the channel's content and direction. The videos are made by a Riyadh, Saudi Arabia-based production team working alongside Ronaldo's media team, CR7.
The Portuguese soccer legend would always do well when he moved to content creation, even more so if the strategy was well mapped out. Ronaldo is No.1 on this year's Forbes Highest Paid Athlete list, and that number will only grow.
Over the last year, some high-profile athletes have dipped their toes into content creation, and it's not just retired sportsmen and women. Current Soccer, NBA, and NFL players are getting into the creator economy, with Ronaldo now part of that.
The UR Ronaldo channel has many more plans, including a behind-the-scenes look at Cristiano's life away from the pitch. Ronaldo's limits are endless, and he could easily have one of the most viewed channels; it's just up to him how far he pushes it.
