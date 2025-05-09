Fabrizio Romano Confirms Carlo Ancelotti Is Leaving Real Madrid to Join Brazil
Carlo Ancelotti is the most successful manager in Real Madrid history. He has won 15 trophies while in charge of Los Blancos, including three UEFA Champions League titles. Ancelotti's first stint in charge was between 2013 and 2015 and his second started in 2021.
The Italian, however, is set to leave the club for a second time at the end of the campaign and Xabi Alonso will reportedly replace him at the helm. Ancelotti will go on to become the Brazil manager, as per widespread reports.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now provided his valuable update on the negotiations between Ancelotti and Real Madrid. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid will part ways with formal exit steps to follow after El Clásico. It’s over.- Fabrizio Romano
No issues on extra-season salary as Ancelotti never created any problems on that.
The Italian coach will get a huge farewell as legend and then… Xabi Alonso, in.
Romano gave another update on Ancelotti's dealings with Brazil to become the Selecaos' boss until the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States. He wrote:
Carlo Ancelotti’s verbal agreement with Brazil for the World Cup 2026, still valid and available to be signed.- Fabrizio Romano
After issues on timing between CBF and Real Madrid, Carlo will proceed with exit steps after El Clásico.
The Federation, waiting for Ancelotti to sign.
For now, Carlo Ancelotti will look to finish the season strong with Real Madrid. They're still in the La Liga title race and have an important game coming up against Barcelona on May 11.
