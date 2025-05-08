Bundesliga Club Make Contact with Real Madrid's Davide Ancelotti (Report)
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti is on his way out of the club, but will be celebrated regardless of the final results. The rumors suggest the Italian could be heading for international coaching, taking over the Brazilian national team.
His son Davide has been an assistant alongside his father in coaching since 2013, joining him during his time at Bayern Munich. He has spent the last four seasons in the Real dugout. However, several media outlets say he will not follow Carlo to Brazil or his next destination.
Davide looks set to take his first steps into being a head coach, and reports from the German newspaper BILD have suggested that one Bundesliga club has reached out to the young Italian. RB Leipzig are looking for a new head coach after sacking Marco Rose in March. and have spoen to Davide.
The German club have started to put together a shortlist with Como's Cesc Fabregas and Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner the two leading candidates, with Davide Anceletti now also an option.
Davide has been alongside his father in the dugouts since he was 23 years old and has been able to watch and learn from Carlo. His father is seen as one of the greatest head coaches ever. Davide can also speak several languages, including German.
Leipzig will interview the candidates to find the right coach for the job. One problem they would not face with Davide is that he would not be under contract, so they would not have to pay a fee to acquire him.
It would be a massive step for the 35-year-old, moving to a top European team that expects at least Champions League soccer every season. If the Bundesliga team does not go with Davide, his past experiences with his father will give him an opportunity somewhere.
