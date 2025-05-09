Fabrizio Romano Gives Exciting Update Regarding Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid
Just like the Trent Alexander-Arnold situation, the next head coach of Real Madrid looks to be a matter of when rather than who. Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso is the man expected to take charge of Los Blancos next season.
Alonso was a former Real Madrid player, and the media have been discussing him as the next head coach of the Spanish giants since his debut season in Germany, when he won the Bundesliga.
Everything points to Carlo Ancelotti leaving after the final four games of the La Liga season, but nothing has been announced yet. Fabrizio Romano has released an update regarding Alonso to Los Merengues, believing an announcement will come very soon.
Xabi Alonso, prepared to say yes to Real Madrid and then complete his move as soon as the exit process with Ancelotti will be finalised.- Fabrizio Romano
Bayer are accelerating the process to find a new head coach with talks to progress as they’re now expecting Xabi to leave.
Leverkusen have just two Bundesliga games remaining, and they have now lost their title to Bayern Munich. This means an announcement may be made after May 17. However, the La Liga season does not finish until May 25, so it may wait until then.
Alonso is the only option, but Real Madrid play in the FIFA Club World Cup on June 18. The only question is, will the Spaniard take charge before or after? It will be an intriguing summer for Real with plenty of changes to the squad and excitement with a new young coach coming in.
