Fabrizio Romano Drops Big Update On Brazil’s Interest In Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid future has been up in the air for a while. Los Blancos' recent 5-1 aggregate loss to Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stages added fuel to the fire.
Ancelotti has been linked with a departure at the end of the season, with the Italian suggesting in a recent press conference that talks with the club will take place at the end of the campaign. There have also been several rumors linking the Italian with the Brazil national team job.
Journalist Fabrizio Romano has now reflected on the Brazil links, claiming that Selecao are very interested and have sent representatives to Madrid to meet Ancelotti's camp. In a recent YouTube video, Romano said:
Brazil maintain their obsession with Carlo Ancelotti...But what's important to say is that from the Brazilian federation, they want to insist, they want to push, they sent already people to Madrid to approach those close to Carlo Ancelotti and they'll keep pushing. So Brazil will insist to have Carlo Ancelotti on their bench as the man who'll lead them to the 2026 World Cup.- Fabrizio Romano
He added that it will also depend on what happens with Ancelotti at Real Madrid. Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus is an alternative for Brazil if the Ancelotti deal doesn't come to fruition.
Brazil will try and try and try again. Then, they want a decision made by June. It's really important for Brazil to have everything clear in something around one month or maybe 40 days.- Fabrizio Romano
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Jurgen Klopp’s Agent Dismisses Real Madrid Links
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: Official Squad Announced For La Liga Match
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Real Madrid vs Athletic Club
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club: 5 Classic La Liga Games