Flight Issue Disrupts Real Madrid's Journey To Qatar For FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final
An airplane issue earlier today disrupted Real Madrid's journey to Qatar for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final.
According to Diario AS, the initial aircraft that was to take the Los Blancos contingent to the Middle East encountered a problem before takeoff. The departure was ultimately delayed three hours while a new aircraft was assigned.
The flight was due to depart Madrid at 13:00 local time. According to FlightRadar24, the squad left the Spanish capital at 15:40 on an Iberia-operated Airbus A330 and landed at Doha International Airport at 00:09 local time. The flight lasted six hours and 29 minutes.
Images of the squad arriving in Doha have started to emerge. Real Madrid personnel will now be transferred to the team hotel as preparations begin for Wednesday's final against Pachuca.
The first-ever FIFA Intercontinental Cup final will take place on Wednesday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Notably, this venue also hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, where Argentina faced France.
Real Madrid earned their spot in the Intercontinental Cup final by winning the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League.
Meanwhile, Mexico's Pachuca reached the final by winning the CONCACAF Champions Cup in June and then advancing through a playoff against teams from the other confederations.
