Lothar Matthaus Urges Florian Wirtz To Learn From Kylian Mbappe Situation And Snub Real Madrid
Lothar Matthaus has claimed Florian Wirtz should take note of Kylian Mbappe's situation and snub an immediate move to Real Madrid.
The Germany international has been linked with a move to Los Blancos in recent months. Matthaus, though, reckons that Wirtz is already at a big club at Leverkusen. He urged Wirtz to delay a move to the Spanish capital until after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Matthaus reckons Wirtz should learn from how Kylian Mbappe has failed to make an immediate impact at Real Madrid and is struggling to adapt. Speaking on the same, he told Sky Sport Germany:
If I were Florian Wirtz, I would stay in Leverkusen until the 2026 World Cup. So if he were to extend his contract, that would make perfect sense to me. Making a big move always brings with it a lot of fuss that doesn't go unnoticed. At Bayer, Wirtz is in his familiar, protected environment and could prepare himself perfectly for the World Cup. At Real Madrid, Manchester City & Co. there is a different media world and the pressure is increasing, while at Bayer he is protected even when he is not playing so well. Kylian Mbappe is the best example, who as the king of Paris has somewhat faded away in Madrid over the last six months.- Lothar Matthaus
He further added:
In addition, Wirtz has a club in Leverkusen that is one of the top 10 in Europe and can beat any team. I think that the Bundesliga is often underplayed, especially in our country. It also has its appeal and there are now possibly three teams in the direct [Champions League] round of 16. The Bundesliga is stronger than it is often said to be and so Wirtz does not necessarily have to change in order to be able to play at a higher level.- Lothar Matthaus
Wirtz, 21, has been in impressive form for Leverkusen in recent times. This season, he has scored 11 goals and has provided five assists in 24 appearances across competitions. He has a contract with Leverkusen until the end of the 2026-27 season and has an estimated market value of 130 million Euros.
